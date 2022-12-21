OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council voted in favor of turning City Hall into what it once was during Tuesday's meeting, while also bringing the building into modernity.
The council unanimously approved the plans, specifications and cost estimate for the building, which is over 100 years old, but in major need of updating. The $3.5 million project will be done in two phases, with both HVAC and restoration taking place inside the building.
The city had already contributed almost $1.5 million toward the project through bonding and American Rescue Plan Act funds, and it's likely $1.3 million in second-year ARPA funding will be used as well. The rest will likely be made up through franchise fees, which the city will start collecting early next year.
"This is really a good project for City Hall because this is one of the unique gems we have in this community. It's the most noticeable building in the community," council member Marc Roe said. "So I think it's important that we do what we can to keep it up. Over the last 100 years, we haven't done a good job as a city doing that."
Paul Newman, an architect with Willett Hoffman and Associates, which has been in charge of the design aspect project, outlined the two-phase approach that will be taken. A new climate-controlled and energy-efficient HVAC system will replace the aging boiler system will be a part of phase one, as well as updates to restrooms on all four floors.
Also as part of the renovation project, the building will be restored to its original architecture as a part of phase two. Part of that phase will be bringing back a public lobby.
Public works director Larry Seals said bids were sent out Wednesday and will be opened by the city Jan. 24. A recommendation will be brought before the council Feb. 7. Though the project will be constructed in two phases, it will be bid as one project. Seals added that doing both phases as the same time will save the city money in terms of materials for the project.
"We started in late 2017, early 2018 on a feasibility study," Seals told the council. "Everything needs to meet current building codes, fire codes, stuff like that. It's very critical for us to move forward into more of a modern building."
All of this will be attempted by causing as minimal disruption as possible to carrying out city business.
Mayor Rick Johnson asked what the timeframe of the project would be.
"Timing will be everything, but major components like the main entry are a year out," Seals said. "We'll have to take the existing boiler system out of service as soon as we can. There is still some asbestos removal that needs done, but we're going to let separate contracts for that."
Newman said it would be at least 1 1/2 to two years before all of it was completed.
"I think that's a fairly safe estimate."
In other business:
— The council approved a three-year agreement with Heartland Humane Society to board animals picked up by the city. The only major changes are the term of the contract, which is longer than previous agreements, and the city will also contribute $43,800 annually in compensation to the shelter, "whether we have animals there for not," city administrator Philip Rath said. The shelter will reserve 10 kennels for either dogs or cats, but the city would then pay $12 per kennel per day if the city needs more kennels.
— The council approved a reimbursement of about $300,000 to state and federal authorities so the city can sell the former Ottumwa Transit building on Emma Street to Wapello County Emergency Management.
