OTTUMWA — Three speakers, two rounds. One for the gas, one for the electric.
Mickey Hucks Sr. wondered why there weren't more in the audience.
"Citizens, where are you?" he said aloud during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting. "You should be here, voicing your opinion. It's easier to stay at home, but you need to be here at the council meetings, stress your opinions."
Hucks was speaking just before the council approved on a 4-1 vote the second reading of ordinance changes to gas and electric utilities to institute franchise fees. A 3% fee will replace the 1% local option sales tax generated from utility bills, with the $1.6 million in annual franchise fee revenue supplementing the city's general fund over a 25-year period.
The franchise fees will affect residents and businesses inside city limits, adding about $50 on average annually in utilities. Few speakers have been in favor of the fees, instead calling into question how the city goes about its budget. Keith Caviness, a former city councilman, has been one of the more outspoken opponents of franchise fees.
"The council needs to sit down in a work session and ask questions about what we could cut costs on. What do we not have to spend to help the citizenry and hold the tax line down?" he said. "What is your next target to raise funds for the city after you've gone through these funds?"
Council members and mayor Rick Johnson defended the franchise fees despite being sympathetic to the burden they could cause.
"We had far more people voice objections to the pit bull ban. We had hundreds and hundreds of people that sent emails or came to our public hearings," Johnson said. "We have had virtually little resistance from the population about franchise fees. If there's a big outcry, we sure haven't heard it.
"I think people do not want to see our level of services be cut back, which could absolutely happen if these are not approved. Nobody up here wants to see franchise fees implemented, but nobody wants the alternative either."
Council member Cara Galloway said the original discussion centered on a 5% fee, but council members agreed that was too much. She also said it was about improving the community, and some of that starts with the franchise fees, which can go toward quality-of-life improvements.
"None of us felt comfortable at 5%. I asked the city administrator point blank if there was a way to exclude people at the poverty line or below. There wasn't that possibility," she said. "We're going to have budget sessions starting in the next few months, and I urge people to come to those and ask questions."
Katie Howard, who spoke at the July meeting when the electric franchise fee was tabled and the gas fee was voted down, said she's worked with budgets in county government, and said "you're leaving 40% of your citizenry behind."
"You're strapping people further. I recognize you have a job to do, and apparently not enough money to do it," she said. "There are 947 cities in Iowa, and 843 do not have franchise fees. I'm wondering how they're managing."
Council member Marc Roe disputed claims the council was making "threats" about what would happen if franchise fees were implemented. Instead, he pointed out the realities if they are not.
"Cities, counties are not immune from price increases. We're in a time of inflation, and no one has lost sight of that. We have a high wealth disparity in this county, and no one has lost sight of that," Roe said. "People make the implication the city's just out burning money, and that's incorrect.
"The last two years we've asked if the money we've invested in the city has had a return on investment, so we can put the city's dollars to the best use, and I'd say over the last couple years, we have."
Hucks, however, implored the council not to approve the fees.
"Do not do this. Please do not do this," he said. "Think of your citizens, the senior citizens, and the ones that are going to follow. I won't be here in 25 years, but this will affect my middle-aged children and my grandchildren."
