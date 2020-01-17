OTTUMWA — City council members have been advised to reject 10-15 Transit’s bid to take over Ottumwa Transit, maintaining services as they currently exist.
The proposal emerged out of failed discussions between the two transit agencies to reach a memorandum of understanding regarding operations in Ottumwa. Without such an agreement, 10-15 Transit could be shut out of Ottumwa.
Council members’ packets for next Tuesday’s session include the recommendation, which was prepared by interim City Administrator Tom Lazio. The summary included Ottumwa Transit’s assertion, made during this week’s special session, that it hopes to lower the levy needed to operate over the course of the next several years.
Money is a big part of the dispute. David Silverio, director of Ottumwa Transit, said Tuesday that the operation hopes to expand some door-to-door services along the lines of what 10-15 Transit offers. That could increase revenue.
The fixed routes run by Ottumwa Transit also figure heavily into the question. Those routes provide a predictability for riders, and many of those who spoke Tuesday said they depend on Ottumwa Transit for essentials like access to doctor’s appointments and supermarkets. The agenda for the upcoming meeting specifies continuance of the fixed route system.
The city appears inclined to allow 10-15 Transit to continue operations, but not at the expense of the municipal service.
“OTA is open to working with 10/15 to improve the delivery of services in Ottumwa, but will expect 10/15 to stop competing for daily ridership,” Lazio wrote.
The agenda for Tuesday’s session also tips the entry of two new counties to the Southeast Iowa Response Group, which handles hazardous materials spills in the area. The group is governed by a 28-E agreement, meaning the city needs to approve the change. Appanoose and Lucas counties are asking to join the agreement beginning July 1.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.