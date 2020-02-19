OTTUMWA — The city’s budget concerns caused council members to tap the brakes on what they view as an important, but potentially expensive, project.
Access to the city’s industrial park currently includes a 90-degree turn from North Court Road onto Fox Sauk Road. It’s a hard turn for large trucks to make, and those are exactly the kind of vehicles that are needed for any expansions at the industrial park.
Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPiP) has reached a deal to acquire a small piece of land, at the corner from the Iowa Army National Guard. GOPiP will transfer that land to the city in anticipation of reconstructing the turn.
“GOPiP will finalize the sale and then donate the real estate to the city upon completion of he transfer,” said City Attorney Joni Keith.
Accepting the donation is a routine matter. The snag is with the proposed authorization for the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission to seek a USDA loan to cover the cost of the reconstruction. The local match could be about $32,600. If the city gets the loan, Keith said the concern is that the city could be obligated to spend money for a project “we don’t have the funds to do at this time.”
Council members shared the concern.
“If it came down to a match with money we don’t have, we’re stuck,” Councilman Bob Meyers said.
Keith admitted the timeline for the decision is shorter than anyone anticipated. There was some confusion about the deadline for the grant application. What was thought to be an April deadline is actually early March. If the city misses that window, it won’t open again for a year.
“We just may have to wait a year to get that grant application on file,” Keith said.
The city has floated the possibility of working with third parties on co-funding the match, but those prospects are far from certain. Keith said one potential partner, which she did not name, had a cool response to the idea.
Council members moved ahead with accepting the donation, which means the city will have the property on hand when money is available. But the decision on whether to seek a grant this year will hinge on whether those third party negotiations yield a result. If they do, the council is looking at a special session sometime later this month.
“I personally would prefer to call a special meeting to ensure we have all the information,” said Berg.