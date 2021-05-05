OTTUMWA — After a back-and-forth of weighing the pros and cons, the Ottumwa City Council is pushing ahead with exploring an e-scooter program in the city.
The council voted 3-2 to have the city attorneys draft a memorandum of understanding between Bird and the city to bring an energy-saving and congestion-relieving mode of rental transportation to the city for the spring and summer.
The scooters are similar to a bicycle and parked upright like a bicycle, and can be found in the city using an app. They're designed for use on streets similar to bicycles and the city would police them the same way it does bicycles, interim director of building and code enforcement Zach Simonson said.
The city would not buy the scooters, but some of the council members still had concerns. The company has implemented the scooters in Fort Dodge, a "sister" city, and other members wanted to take a wait-and-see approach.
"I just don't see it being a real need for making transportation connections in Ottumwa," said councilman Bob Meyers, noting one of the perks to the e-scooter, before declining to pursue the venture. "Are we going to allow them on sidewalks? On trails? What about the speed factor? I guess, do we have the staff to enforce these things."
Simonson generally agreed with Meyers, and said the city would have to update its bicycle ordinances among others. Speed would have to be regulated as well, he said. The city's commitment is minimal, as Bird partners with a local business to provide maintenance, bringing in about $70,000 a year for that business.
"We don't want to spend any of the city's money on this," Simonson said. "I mean, I suppose, outside of safety as we would with anybody else's safety."
Councilman Marc Roe wanted to know what the reception has been like in other cities, and eventually voted in favor. Simonson said the venture just began in Fort Dodge, and that Bird was looking to operate in cities of similar size.
"They believe there is a market for it, especially for recreation riding," he said. "But they also think there are folks who will use it for convenience, shopping and things like that."
City administrator Phil Rath said the company approached staff recently about wanting to establish the e-scooters, and believed it was important to get the council's opinion on the matter.
"We did a little back and forth, but then we kind of hit that checkpoint of if this was where we wanted to invest the staff, invest the time adopting the ordinances, and taking all the due diligence for those next steps," he said. "But it is one of those quality-of-life issues that may benefit some people in the community. So we're at that checkpoint."
The charge for each ride would be $1 initially, and then a few cents per minute after that, all through an app.
A memorandum of understanding would outline the expectations of both the company and the city, including resolving issues within two hours of business hours and 10 hours outside of business hours, and any updating to current ordinances the scooters would fall under.
Councilwoman Holly Berg believes the program is worth the investment and, like Roe, wanted to see how the program was received elsewhere.
"I think it's worth giving some time to see how it's working in our sister cities that have already started the process," she said. "That gives us a month or two to see how it's working."
In other business:
• The council unanimously approved resuming rental inspections soon after May 17. The council in February elected to suspend inspections for 90 days because of the pandemic. Inspectors will wear personal protective equipment, and inspections will be rescheduled if a tenant experiences COVID-19 symptoms or is in quarantine.
• The council voted to award the Rehabilitate Runway 4/22 project to Struck & Irwin Paving Inc., a Wisconsin-based firm, for $319,084.37. Because the project is eligible for Federal Aviation Association funding, the city would be reimbursed 100%.
• The city, which owns he operations at the airport, will purchase equipment for $137,000 from ArchAngel, the former fixed-base operator.