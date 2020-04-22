OTTUMWA — The first hints of the scale of the pandemic’s damage to the city budget emerged Tuesday during discussion of Bridge View Center.
The center has been almost completely shut down for more than a month as large gatherings are banned in Iowa. It means losses in the neighborhood of $200,000 — if things reopen as currently scheduled on July 1. There is no guarantee that will happen.
“Obviously with the current state of affairs there is no revenue coming in, very little revenue coming in, and no events at Bridge View Center,” said City Administrator Philip Rath. “There was a projection put forward that by the end of the fiscal year the projected loss would be in the neighborhood of $200,000.”
The city council tabled a proposal to reserve $100,000 for that deficit from the available funding for Bridge View Center. The only reason more was not needed is because Bridge View received more than $135,000 from the Paycheck Protection Act.
Scott Hallgren, Bridge View’s director, said that funding is essential.
“We received approval and the funds actually got deposited in our account last Friday,” Hallgren said. “So starting yesterday, for the next eight weeks, all payroll and all utilities will be paid for.”
Hallgren said Bridge View put all part-time workers on furlough and had done the same with two full-time employees. The federal funding will help bring those people back, at least for the immediate future. And everything that can be shut down has been to conserve energy and money.
The damage to the city’s budget is not limited to Bridge View, and it has council members concerned.
“If we don’t open back up in July, what do we do at that point?” asked Councilman Marc Roe.
“There’s going to be a deficit. A fairly substantial deficit,” replied Rath, who pointed to likely reductions to figures planned for The Beach, the hotel/motel tax and local option sales tax revenues.
Bridge View has played a central role in trying to provide meals for Wapello County students. He said 26,000 meals have been provided since the program began last month. That received praise, but council members said they need more information and more specifics before voting to reserve any funds for the center.
“I just can’t see us, at this point in time, handing out $100,000 from a fund until we know what the package is going to be. It could be a lot worse,” said Councilman Matt Dalbey. “I just can’t bring myself to vote for this yet.”
A special session to discuss the issue appears likely.