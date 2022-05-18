OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council received the first draft of the charter for the potential human rights commission the city is interested in resurrecting.
City administrator Philip Rath during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall presented the charter, which covers "equal opportunity in employment, education, housing, public accommodations and services."
The roles of the commission consist of serving an advisory role to community members and being the first point of contact for resources to resolve complaints, while also connecting those citizens to the Iowa Rights Commission if enforcement is necessary.
Ottumwa had a human rights commission as recently as 2015, but the lack of volunteers to serve on the commission and red tape led to its demise, and any cases were referred to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. By law, the city is not required to have one; only those with a population of 29,000 are required to have a funded civil rights commission.
"One of the primary differences, from my understanding, is that civil rights looks more at the complaint, the investigation and the adjudication process of issues," Rath said. "The human rights focuses more on education, advocacy, celebration of inclusivity and bringing that to the forefront, and then can kind of transition over to that civil rights aspect."
According to the charter, there would be nine voting members and three ex-officio members who would be the mayor, city administrator and council council member. The nine voting members should include:
• A member of the business community
• A person who is foreign-born
• A person who is an educator
• A person who identifies with having a disability
• A person who is a landlord
• A person who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA2S+ community
• A person of color.
The remaining seats would be filled by interested residents of the city through an application process, and the mayor would appoint members on staggered three-year terms.
Pending any changes, the charter would then be developed into an ordinance to be presented to the public. The council will have a work session Monday to discuss the commission further.
Rath also gave an update on the effort to repeal and revise the city's animals ordinance, which was tabled May 3. Several amendments were requested by the council at the last meeting, and the city submitted those to its attorneys.
"The recommended next step will be to get those answers to the council and see if there were any other comments or questions to finalize that before bringing back the draft ordinance," Rath said. "So it's kind of to address any of the issues or concerns so that at least a majority of council members are good with what's drafted, and then that would be presented for the first reading and subsequent readings."
The animal ordinance also will be discussed at the work session.