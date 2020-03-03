OTTUMWA — The city’s application for a USDA grant to reconstruct the intersection of North Court and Fox-Sauk roads passed Tuesday by the barest of margins. Administration and the way the vote was handled were stumbling blocks.
Councilmen Bob Meyers, Skip Stevens and Matt Dalbey each voted in favor of retroactive approval of the application, the deadline for which was Monday. Councilman Marc Roe voted no, while Councilwoman Holly Berg, whose employer will administer the grant if it is given, abstained from the vote.
The project has the council’s support, but the unique circumstances of the application nearly sunk the vote. There was a long delay after council members were asked for a second, a necessary step to open discussion on the proposal, before Roe gave his assent.
Council members delayed approval of the measure from their previous meeting over concerns about the cost of a local match. But Sharon Stroh of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, said the match was never the issue it appeared to be.
Many grant applications are scored before a decision was made, with the higher scores getting first priority. That’s the case with this grant as well, and offering a local match could have boosted the score.
“There was never a local match requirement on this grant,” Stroh said. “USDA was clear, though, that there can be additional points scored,” if a city elected to offer a match.
That answered one question for council members. City Attorney Joni Keith told council members the USDA worked with the city and actually suggested retroactive approval. The city and local economic development groups thought the deadline was in April up until a couple weeks ago. It wasn’t. The deadline was Monday.
While council members had discussed the option of a special meeting to make the deadline, the council was never called into session. Roe voted against the application because of his distaste for the retroactive approval.
“I really believe in this project and I think this is going to do a lot to make the area safer,” he said. “What I have an issue with is having a retroactive approval on this.”
The debates, both Tuesday and two weeks ago, took place under the shadow of an extraordinarily tight budget that has the city contemplating cuts to the fire and police departments. The budget was not on the agenda, nor was there any formal discussion of it, but the council chambers were again full.
The only comments on the budget came from Sid Kooyman, who spoke during the public comments at the meeting’s end. He opposed the cuts, calling the departments the “two most important things in this city.”
“Two times they have come to my home during very difficult times in my life. Both times they were very professional. They helped me out. They helped my family out,” said Kooyman to the audience’s applause.
The council will have a formal public hearing on the budget at the March 17 meeting.