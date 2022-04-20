OTTUMWA — As the revision process of the city's animals ordinance reaches its final stages, the outside noise has reached a fever pitch at times.
And Ottumwa City Council members Cara Galloway and Marc Roe, as well as other colleagues, have had enough.
Both Galloway and Roe during Tuesday's meeting decried distasteful tactics from the public surrounding Chapter 7 of the city code, which contains breed-specific legislation of pit bull dogs. City administrator Philip Rath gave an update on the process, with one of the key points revising language from "potentially dangerous" to "high-risk" animals as part of a larger re-imagining of the animals ordinance and offering regulations for keeping "high risk" animals within city limits.
"That part of our code wasn't perfect, so we continue to work on this," said Rath, who expects the first reading of the revised ordinance to come before the council at its May 3 meeting. "We've looked at some other communities, the Iowa Humane Society, different resources.
"We're looking at having a better definition of what 'high-risk' is, because 'potentially dangerous' kind of blurs between vicious and dangerous, and it's not a clear delineation," he said. "But we're also looking at incorporating a provision for service animals, and looking at a better provision for the human treatment of animals, and improving the enforceability of the overall ordinance. Those are the pieces of the code being drafted and finalized. It'll be easily amendable without anything concerning breeds, but the only question is whether 'breed-specific' stays in the definition of 'high risk.'"
Even as the city revises the ordinance, the fraught process has taken a toll on some council members, who have felt heat from the public for a process that began last November.
"I have received many emails, phone calls and been stopped many times by both sides, and I will say I am not taking this lightly," Galloway said. "But I don't like the threatening emails, the bullying tactics, and just people being downright rude. I understand this is a heated issue, but threatening and bullying is not going to get anywhere. It's really just going to shut us down from listening and truly understanding what you're trying to say.
"We want to make sure all animals are treated fairly. It may take a while, but we want to do this right."
Roe, echoing Galloway's concerns, also said he was tired of "straight-up lies" being spread by the public.
"We'll do this right or we won't do it at all, and I will not vote on a resolution not done correctly just to hurry things along because we want to make one person, or one small group, happy," he said. "I find it reprehensible that stories have been made up and the police department has had to get involved with it. I will not be threatened with a lawsuit and I've seen so many occasions on social media in the last two weeks alone where people are taking pictures of litigation papers and they're just going to sue the city if they don't do what we want.
"Here's my invitation: If the speed of this process, to make sure it's done correctly, is not to your liking, please hire an attorney," he said. "Because we're not going to be threatened by litigation. Flat-out, hire an attorney."
Even after the council members made their comments, pit bull owner Shannon Murphy and Marcia McDaniel, the head of the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pitbull Ban, requested the council suspend the breed-specific legislation while the ordinance is being revised.
"I have great respect for all of you in looking at this, and I agree we should take the time and get it right," Murphy said. "I'd just like to see the breed-specific part suspended in the meantime. That's it."
Since the discussion was not an action item on the agenda, no action was taken.