OTTUMWA — No one doubted the Whatsoever You Do women's and children's shelter, still in the renovation process, would be good for the city.
As for whether the organization will receive any American Rescue Plan Act funding to aid with the costs, that's still up for debate as the time to decide how $1.8 million in funding is running short.
The Ottumwa City Council heard from a trio of members of the WYD board during Tuesday's 2-hour, 44-minute meeting inside council chambers at City Hall. The nonprofit organization has relied heavily on donations and grants to help fund the renovation of the old East End Presbyterian Church on Iowa Avenue, but it claimed a donation from the city would represent another example of partnerships WYD has created.
The first round of ARPA money must be designated by the end of this month and spent by the end of next year.
"The reason we're here tonight is to ask for ARPA money to help us push forward on our construction so we can open sooner," said Mary Margaret Butler, who has overseen the progress of the shelter. "We were greatly affected by the pandemic and had fundraisers canceled, which put a halt on some of our construction costs. We're backed up almost a year and a half."
Butler said the group is seeking $100,000 to help with the construction costs for the shelter, which will help alleviate homelessness in the city. Ken LaRue, the building and grounds manager of the property, said the organization has already spent approximately $400,000 renovating the church, which was built in 1899, with approximately $350,000 to go before the doors can open fully as a shelter and offer all its services.
"Even if you don't give us the money, we're going to finish this project," he said.
Council members Marc Roe and Russ Hull both had questions about the self-sustainability of the shelter, if the city were to donate to it. Roe was concerned about the lack of a strategic plan after the first year, while Hull wants to see a projected timeline for completion.
However, both are complicated by escalating costs of materials to build, the back ordering of materials, and as WYD board president Leslie LaRue said, "we won't have that (plan) till we're up and running, so we know what we're doing."
Most importantly, Roe wanted to be "sold" by the organization if he is to give an affirmative vote on including the project for the final list of ways to spend ARPA money.
"If we voted to approve this, I can absolutely promise you there will be at least five other agencies walking in the door asking for $100,000, all of which are doing the services that are a precursor to your facility," he said. "And they'll say, 'Well, you know, substance abuse and mental health is the reason they're going there, so if we really want to cut off the homelessness issue, the domestic violence issue, we need to be focusing on those things,' and that puts us in a precarious situation."
Butler pushed back, citing those entities receive government funding, while WYD does not.
"The best way I can state is that every single one of those organizations (First Resources, American Home Finding, etc.) is coming to us looking for help," she said. "Every single one of them calls us because they have a person they can't take care or they don't know what to do with them."
Hull wondered if the shelter shouldn't ask for funding in the next round of ARPA distribution next year. He cited ambiguity in the shelter's timeline for completion.
"ARPA money has to be spent by a certain time and the project has to be 100% completed by a certain time," he said. "So if we were to give you money and you miss that goal, that comes back on the city and it will come out of the city side of it."
Mayor Rick Johnson also had questions about whether the shelter, when it is open, needs to be certified by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, and whether any staff must be certified to work in a shelter.
"Even if you're not there during the day for weeks on end, they're still going to look at that as a full-time program," he said. "It's going to make it look like you're providing 24-7 care, because you really are. I'm not convinced you don't have to be licensed."
Ken LaRue said the organization receives checks in the mail every day for donations, and Butler said local churches give a monthly donation. Some companies also match a donation taken out of an employee's paycheck at that person's request.
"I understand why you don't have an operating budget or a sustainability plan, because you still haven't finished construction," Roe said. "I get it. But there are concerns, especially not knowing if you need to be licensed.
"I would hate for the shelter to open up, just to find out you weren't a licensed facility, and then you're shut down as soon as you're opened up. My opinion would be to get a few more ducks in a row, then we have this conversation again. It just might be a little bit premature."