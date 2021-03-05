OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council gave the OK for the fire department to "explore and develop a plan" for hiring part-time firefighters to offset large increases in overtime pay since the city cut the department by 20% during last year's budget process.
During Tuesday's meeting at City Hall, Fire Chief Tony Miller cited expanded overtime hours to cover the loss of firefighters, and noted other communities in the state, even those larger than Ottumwa, have hired part-timers.
"What we'd do is keep the 26 staff that we have, but we're also looking at where we'll be next next year, two years and five years," Miller said. "This is just a starting point of what we can do different, and be better at what we're doing."
Miller said other communities schedule part-timers a month in advance, and being a part-time firefighter doesn't carry a strict residency requirement, making it a unique position. For example, someone in Ottumwa could be a part-time firefighter in Johnston.
Miller said it would be at least three months before the department could anything could take effect. Both the Central and South stations have three firefighters apiece, and part-timers would allow them to at least reduce overtime pay, while keeping staffing levels what they need to be.
"The plan is about what we do when we get below the minimum of six," he said. "Part-timers would bring us back up to six, not seven or eight. It'll bring us back up to the minimum we need to run the department."
The firefighters' union, Local 395, would have to establish a contract with the city that could be renewed, but Miller was confident that could happen. A proposal would then be brought before the council and the union would ratify it.
"If it's brought in right, I think they'll accept this," he said. "But it's going to be a lot of negotiation, contacts and communication. The good thing is we've been to two other departments (Urbandale and Johnston-Grimes) to see how it's done, the good, the bad and the ugly, so we'll bring all the information we can to the union guys and say, 'Here is what it's all about.'
"As much as we can get ironed out on both sides before anyone signs, the better off both sides will be," Miller said. "I think we can get this hammered out. It'll be very doable for both sides."
The discussion then turned to the sale of the squad trucks, mainly because the fire department doesn't have the staff to operate those at this time. The department made more than 4,000 medical calls last year.
"Ten years ago the squads did a fantastic job for us," Miller said. "We're at the point now we don't want to get stuck out on a medical call with a fire coming in. My concern is that we're going to have to take the squads back to get a fire truck because a fire can build in a couple minutes."
The department has two squad trucks which could bring in between $70,000 and $80,000 combined. Both have under 50,000 miles on them but, like all vehicles, will depreciate over time.
"Right now we're probably going to get more out of the squads than we ever will," Miller said. "Now would be the time to sell them so we can get the most out of them."
Council member Matt Dalbey wanted a refresher on the department's decision on when to use the trucks and squads on calls.
"When we had 10-person crews, we had a minimum of seven people working every day," he said. "We'd run three vehicles. One squad would go out for one medical call, one would go out for another call. But if there was a third one, we'd take a fire truck out to a call or fire.
"With being down to six people, that gives us three people for each truck, so we can't run three trucks because we don't have the manpower to do that."
Dalbey expressed hesitancy of selling the squads because of how potentially adding part-time firefighters would affect how the department functions.
"We're in a lot of uncharted territory, a lot of what-ifs," he said.
Miller said there were grants available that could pay for the salary and benefits of firefighters, but the department won't be able to apply for those until next year.
"We might have a halfway decent chance of getting a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant," he said. "For the first year or two, that pays all the costs for salary and benefits."
Council member Bob Meyers recommended amending the agenda to sell the squad with higher mileage and keeping the other, which the council unanimously approved.
"That lower-mileage one could be very useful," he said. "I think we should hang on to one."