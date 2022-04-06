OTTUMWA — What is the threshold for determining how much tax-increment financing for development is too much?
Even though the Ottumwa City Council unanimously approved a development agreement Tuesday to build a strip mall adjacent to Kohl's, a couple of council members brought the question to light.
The agreement with Hopkins Properties LLC calls for a 10,000-square foot strip center for either four or five tenants, one of which is moving from Quincy Place Mall. But the agreement also guarantees a 100% TIF rebate for the first two years, and 80% for the next six.
It is the third major development, joining the Bonita Avenue housing development and Bridge View hotel development, in the last year to use TIF as an incentive.
"Would you still be able to build or would you still be willing to build if we didn't approve this tonight?" council member Cara Galloway asked Curt Hopkins, the developer of the project. "I don't think as a council we would be doing our due diligence if we didn't ask that."
Hopkins said he would "because I'm an Ottumwa guy."
"I grew up here and I want to see things happen here," he said. "I see the stuff on Facebook, and I see all the comments. I understand those things and I know what you guys are facing, but I'm also a guy that believes in this town. I want to see us succeed."
Galloway, who hesitated before casting a vote to approve the agreement, was concerned about the empty buildings already standing, saying "when people drive into town, that leaves a sour taste." That also led her into a discussion about whether the city is using TIF too much.
"I think it helps encourage and spur additional growth and development," city administrator Philip Rath said. "When we can have these kinds of projects, whether that's in commercial or housing, we're continually trying to find new ways and new programs.
"So it's really whatever the appetite of the council is, at the time, and whatever the appetite of the public is."
On the other side of the issue, council members Russ Hull and Marc Roe both pointed out that the city is currently receiving little property tax revenue ($38 per year) from the space. However, the minimum assessment agreement is $2.1 million, so the city will be adding almost $100,000 in new property taxes revenue as a result of the strip center being built, on top of the local option sales tax.
"In the economy we're in right now, TIF rebate has become commonplace here, and if we get stuck looking behind us, we're going to be stuck in a trap where we do continue to decline as a community," Roe said. "The growth we've seen, especially in the last three or four years, some of that is a result of TIF.
"I do think we should be judicious, but at the same time, we're competing with Waukee or Urbandale, where they can get tax abates for 20 years, or they can go to Burlington and be handed tax abatements for 20 years. if we get stuck in that 1980s mentality of everyone needing to pay their fair share of taxes, then what happens when we lose that tax revenue and we're not that 'regional hub' that everybody in the early 2000s was so proud of with Ottumwa?"
Hull noted the agreement added over $2 million in property value, and that the 100% rebate is only for two years. He also mentioned that the increased value is what drives down property tax rates for the community overall.
"You're going to get the debt service revenue and local option sales tax revenue from that increased valuation," he said. "We're just not handing him a bunch of money and saying, 'Here, go build this building.' We're making it easier for him to do this."
Maurices, which is in the mall, has plans to move into the strip center, which is better than leaving the city altogether, Hull said.
"We've lost way too many businesses to that," he said. "I'm glad you're putting money back into the community, hiring local and you're going to spend your money here."
"The mall isn't working anymore for them," Hopkins said. "So it's critical that we do this. I have mixed emotions about that too, about taking a current business out of the mall. That's not what I'm after and it's not my goal, but we've seen businesses leave that we need."
Council member Doug McAntire said the city is taking a risk, and that another TIF rebate is "opening a can of worms for your entrepreneurs."
"I'm all for helping people, but this town really can't wait 10 years to start getting more tax money in here," he said.
Rath pointed out that TIF is an incentive that can foster competition to develop in the community. Bigger cities have more amenities to choose from, which puts Ottumwa at a disadvantage.
"It's location, location, location," he said. "We need to be able to build what we have here so we can continue to grow and get people interested in wanting to develop here."
Director of community development Zach Simonson said the city isn't handing TIF rebates to just anyone. Developers are vetted to balance both the developer and city's needs.
"Something we hear all the time is that the city goes to TIF as a first choice," he said. "There are a lot of times I get calls from developers, and those conversations go on a long time before we ever talk about incentives. And there's a lot of projects that get left on the floor.
"We don't offer a rebate to the first person that knocks on the door," he said. "We're serious and we're careful about the projects."