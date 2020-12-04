OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council unanimously passed a resolution during Tuesday's meeting to accept the findings stemming from the city's Nov. 14 work session that dealt with goal-setting, leadership and strategic planning for the next two years.
All five council members, department heads and other city staff took part in the work session, which outlined some of the challenges and opportunities for the city as it looks to create budgets for 2021 and 2022.
City administrator Philip Rath has emphasized "priority budgeting" as the city tries to work out its financial challenges. The city provided an executive summary to the council members, and Rath briefly discussed the theory behind the work session.
"We're developing an inventory of services and programs that each department delivers, and then a team of myself, city finance director Kala Mulder and the city accountant will look through that inventory of services, comments and suggestions, and fine-tune that," Rath told the council.
"The next step will be to cost that out, and to assign the various personnel and non-personnel costs to each service," he said. "Then I'll be getting that info to the council to determine the priorities."
Rath said he would consult not only the 2040 Comprehensive Plan the city put out a few months ago, but also the retreat just completed.
"We'll narrow that down to priorities that we'll then be scoring those services against."
Several issues faced tie votes, and Rath said the council votes would be tiebreakers over staff votes since the council "sets the agenda."
Rath identified the top five areas in which the city will focus its efforts over the next two years, based on voting from city staff and elected officials:
1. Creating multi-year budgeting and capital planning, and using priority budgeting.
2. Improving cooperation with community partners, such as GOPIP and Indian Hills Community College, and creating marketing and tax efforts suitable to bring small business and manufacturing to the city and creating new jobs.
3. Establishing new revenue streams.
4. Seeking ways to grow out of the city's current fiscal challenges. "We can't over-promise on development agreements," the executive summary stated. "We need to capture increased valuation as soon as possible."
5. Creating policies and incentives to increase the tax base.
There were other topics addressed, such as the roles and responsibilities of the city council as a group and individual members, as well as the mayor, city staff and department heads and other city employees
Other areas of improvement, and full executive summary, can be found in the final 20 pages of the city council's agenda packet on the city's website.
"We're looking to have a first draft deliverable at the end of this month or the beginning of next month," Rath said.
Mayor Tom Lazio appreciated the effort that went into the work session.
"I think the spirit of the meeting was to give the council some things to work on with Phil as far as some of the issues that we're facing," he said. "It was well-done and there is good material to work from and to work on with Phil and the staff."