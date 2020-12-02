OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council set a public hearing and passed three separate resolutions for bond agreements that would go toward different large-scale projects during Tuesday's meeting at city hall.
The city scheduled the public hearing for all resolutions for Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
In an effort to provide relief to the city's general fund, city finance director Kala Mulder asked the council to authorize up to $6 million in a bond as the biggest agreement. The money would go toward equipping the police and fire departments, particularly upgrades to the fleet for each.
It would also include the acquisition and demolition of dangerous buildings, as well as the installation of ADA-compliant sidewalks, storm and sanitary sewer repair and removal of trees and improvements to city parks, among other projects.
Though the city still has work to do to acquire the financing, council member Bob Meyers asked Mulder if the council would be able to see a more detailed list of projects for which the loan would cover.
"Yes, we'll be more specific with projects and payment schedule once we get through this process," she said. "All of these are things we can do for under $6 million."
The council also passed a resolution for a pair of loans up to $700,000. One would be geared toward economic development as more of a "health and welfare of citizens" loan. For example, the loan could allow the city to contribute the $25,000 Ottumwa Babe Ruth asked for when the Babe Ruth World Series is played next year.
The other loan would help pay for costs toward reconstruction, maintenance or renovation of current buildings, such as city hall, the fire station, the city's half of the Law Enforcement Center, as well as The Beach.
Unlike the $6 million loan, the other two would be taxable up to 9 percent, Mulder said.
"It'll probably save the city money in the long run," council member Marc Roe said.
Mulder said the city has a "good maintenance schedule already," but some of the money from the loans would help fund those projects and "extend the life of facilities, so we don't have a large project like we had with The Beach."
"Our goal is to reduce the costs of larger-scale projects," city administrator Philip Rath said. "That's where bonding and other revenue sources come into play."
All three resolutions passed unanimously.
In other business:
• The city agreed to a contract with Atlantic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola) to be the official beverage vendor at The Beach. Parks and Recreation director Gene Rathje said three bids — one from KDP (Dr. Pepper) and Mahaska Bottling Company (Pepsi) — were submitted, but Mahaska's bid was disqualified because it was 34 minutes late of the 10 a.m. deadline on Nov. 19. KDP didn't want to provide equipment for the concession stand, he said.
The contract is for five years beginning Jan. 1, but it's non-exclusive, Rathje said, meaning KDP can continue to have a vending machine on-site, as it has for the last five years.
• Ottumwa Regional Airport manager Chris Cobler gave a timetable for the airport's five-year capital improvement program from fiscal years 2022 through 2028. The tasks, already approved by the airport board, include apron improvements (2022), adding LED lighting to Taxiway A (2023), T-hangar expansion (2024), rebuilding Terminal Avenue, which is the airport's entrance (2026) and snow-removal acquisitions (2028).