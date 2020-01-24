OTTUMWA — City council members will gather next week to discuss one of the biggest projects Ottumwa will undertake in the next several years.
Since 2006, Ottumwa has been working to separate the septic and storm sewers under a mandate from the state. Work began south of the Des Moines River but is about to make the leap north.
Like many cities, Ottumwa’s original sewer system combined the storm sewers that collect water from rain and snow with the system that handles sewage. That works, when things are normal. Heavy rains can exceed what the sewer plant can take in, forcing the city to dump the water without it first being treated.
The use of combined sewer overflows, CSOs, creates problems when untreated sewage enters waterways. The state wants that stopped, and that means separating the two systems. The work will also reduce the number of sewer backups the city experiences. The city was granted a 25-year window to complete the work.
In 2018 the city began work planning for the next major phase: the Blake’s Branch Sewer. Public Works Director Larry Seals said at the time that Blake’s Branch is “one of the last major” components of the separation. The branch runs from the Des Moines River near the end of Vine Street to just north of the intersection of Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. It weaves under buildings, across private properties and some areas of undeveloped land.
It is an expensive step. The ballpark estimates from April 2018 were between $37 million and $41 million. It will take an estimated four years. And, like the rest of the project, it will be done in discrete pieces.
Tuesday’s session includes a presentation from Veenstra & Kimm, the engineering company that has worked with Ottumwa for much of the sewer separation project. That presentation will break the work into phases and review how the project will be bid and funded.
The special meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.