OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council voted to establish an ordinance for a one-year moratorium on new used-car and dealer-extension certificates during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The moratorium will help the city align its code so that there isn't what director of community development Zach Simonson called "friction" between used car lots and some of the residential areas nearby.
To be able to have a used-car lot, prospective sellers must inquire with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a license to sell vehicles, and then obtain a zoning certificate from the city for where the lot will be located. In a sense, the city will stop issuing those certificates for one year.
"We have some interesting zoning quirks, and one thing we've looked at is trying to identify, and possibly requiring, that new used car lots can't be located within a certain distance of residential use," Simonson said.
The city had a moratorium for used car dealerships in 2015, but it was repealed. By reinstating it, the city would then have a year to try to figure out new regulations regarding the lots.
"Under this ordinance, we would reject the certificate and return a letter that says there's currently a moratorium and we can't issue that," Simonson said.
However, there was an amendment to the ordinance that would create an exemption for an existing dealer lot if it is sold to a new owner because the owner wants to retire, etc.
Simonson said the moratorium stemmed from a planning and zoning meeting Monday in which the ordinance passed only 5-3, and he pointed out the arguments against the ordinance.
"Probably the strongest argument that was in opposition was that it basically creates a competitive advantage for dealerships that exist now, so the people who are causing issues right now are able to continue to cause issues all year," he said. "And the only difference is they can't have any competitors who might follow the rules."
Council member Marc Roe was fully behind the moratorium.
"We've been talking about this for years now about that the state of the car dealerships," he said. "I can think of four neighborhoods right off the top of my head where car dealerships have completely destroyed the neighborhoods by not having the moratorium in place.
"Just trying to patch the problems along the way is what really created the demon that we have now."
Simonson acknowledged doing a moratorium "is a tough thing to do."
"It's tough go say that we're going to restrict uses (of what they can do) with property and we're going to create these sorts of restrictions," he said. "So it does have to be for a really good reasons, and we do think there are some issues. Basically if you're taking on water, you should plug the hole before you start bailing out."