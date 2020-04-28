OTTUMWA — A new housing development could get a green light next month, but council members’ concerns Tuesday showed support is not guaranteed.
The proposal calls for a new, three-story building on the south half of the Washington Street parking lot. The ground floor would have approximately 9,300 square feet for retail space, with 24 apartments on the upper two stories. Tuesday’s discussions did not approve the project or offer city support, but instead set a public hearing for May 29.
Planning and Development Director Kevin Flanagan compared the project to the Washington Street apartments. Cutler Development, LLC, would receive an option to purchase the land for $5,000 pending the result of grants the company is seeking. The development could combine market rate with transitional housing units.
“There’s a 20 percent potential homeless impact. That is basically, it’s folks who are in transition, folks are in public housing presently or other options can choose to rent these. And some of these units are also market rate,” Flanagan said.
Council members said two points gave them pause. One was the project to which Flanagan compared this proposal. Councilman Matt Dalbey said he has received a number of calls about noise and other issues from residents of the apartments, issues he thought the developer said would not be problematic when it came before the council seeking incentives.
“I’m sorry, Kevin, but I’m not impressed with some of the calls I’ve been getting,” he said. “So I’m skeptical. I know it’s good to provide housing that we need. But you’ll have to win me over on this one.”
The combination of transitional housing and market rate caught Councilman Bob Meyers’ attention. He questioned whether there was evidence of such a plan being successful in other areas.
“Is there a model that shows that if you had two floors of what you referred to as homeless transition to then market rate on the upper, is that a combination that works well?” Meyers asked.
Flanagan said the blend “has worked in other communities” and noted the 20 percent figure was still only four apartments in the development.
Council members also said the city’s budget, and the losses expected with the shutdown of businesses and travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mean the city’s ability to fund incentives is limited.
“I hope this is something that we’re doing because of the units that will supply the people who need them rather than just just keep handing out abatements and rebatements, because at some point we’re going to have to reel that back in and start attending to what we have with our budget,” Dalbey said.
Budget constraints also played into the council’s discussion on agreements for the city’s contract for employee insurance. Councilman Marc Roe said the city’s coverage of 90 percent of employees’ insurance may not be sustainable, calling it “a pretty lucrative benefit that not a lot of folks get.”
The city did not alter the percentage in the Fiscal 2021 budget, but council members have signaled several times changes are likely in future years.