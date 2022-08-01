The Ottumwa City Council is expected to appoint nine voting members of the public to the renewed human rights commission during Tuesday's meeting inside city hall.
Amy Norris Hernandez, Gaylon Davis, Nathan Wilson, Marlena Wolfing, Dr. Peter Reiter, Jacquelyn Pope, John Fenner, Connie Johnson and Sandra Wirfs will make up the majority of the council, with a member of the council, mayor Rick Johnson and city administrator Philip Rath to serve as non-voting members on the commission.
Hernandez, Davis and Wilson will serve until July 1, 2023, while Wolfing, Reiter and Pope will serve until July 1, 2024. Four-year terms will go to Fenner, Johnson and Wirfs.
There are several goals of the commission as outlined by ordinance, but one of the main goals is to serve in an advisory and educational role when it comes to the city's diversity, equity and inclusion. Restoring the commission was one of the goals under "Celebrate Diversity" in the city's 2040 comprehensive plan.
When seeking commission members, the city wanted a commission that reflected Ottumwa's population. As a result, there are three Black members, one Hispanic, five women, one veteran, and three from a teaching background. Many already are heavily involved in diversity programs in the community.
The appointments are a part of the consent agenda to be approved at the start of the meeting.
Also during the meeting:
• The council is expected to approve a resolution to name the 300 through 900 block of Church Street in honor of Sister Irene Munoz, a longtime human and civil rights advocate in Ottumwa who recently retired from the Catholic church.
In a one-page summary addressing Munoz's candidacy for the honor, Wirfs mentioned Munoz as a founder of Ottumwa's LULAC branch, and her honor as one of the 10 "women of the century" in Iowa by USA Today. Wirfs also mentioned Munoz's work advocating for migrant farmers in Muscatine, as well as her lobbying efforts of the Iowa Legislature to reform child labor laws.
If approved, signs would be posted much the same way as Dr. MLK Jr. Way has been displayed on Fourth Street. The signs would not affect mail delivery addresses.
• The council is expected to pass a resolution to approve a professional services agreement with Shive-Hattery, which will produce engineering design, costs, etc., for a roundabout at Albia Road and Quincy Avenue.
• Council member Marc Roe will be appointed "mayor pro tem" to perform mayoral duties in the absence of the mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.