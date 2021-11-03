OTTUMWA — The people showed up in droves and spoke, and the Ottumwa City Council listened.
As a result, incentives for the Bonita Avenue housing development are a no-go.
During a contentious, packed meeting Tuesday at City Hall, the council voted 3-1, with councilwoman Holly Berg abstaining, to turn down a proposed agreement for a three-building, 108-unit development on the north side of the Ottumwa. The action was met with applause from the gallery.
The issue stirred emotions on almost every side, with the city heavily in favor of producing an asset it felt was vital to the future of the city in the way of new business. Residents, not only in the immediate area, but throughout Ottumwa, said they were concerned about their property tax rates if such a development occurred, among other issues.
However, the council did vote 3-2 to make Bonita Avenue an urban renewal area, which would still make it ripe for development, just not for this project in current form. The council also voted against making the area a tax-increment financing (TIF) district. According to JBS officials, most of the housing would have gone to its employees as a "transition" to single-family home ownership later on.
Residents had numerous concerns, such as the ability for the sewer system to handle more people in the area, the possible destruction of streets because of construction, as well as challenges that Eisenhower Elementary School could face with a rush of new students. Others spoke of the safety of children in the area.
"Our kids play basketball in the streets. Families take walks together in our neighborhoods," said resident Bridgett Michel. "This is an old-fashioned community, the way it should be. If you go on the south side, you don't see that.
"We know our neighbors," she said.
Bonita Avenue resident Julia Blunt argued JBS, which has been one of the major players in the agreement, should pay for the development itself.
"This development does not benefit Ottumwa residents as a whole," she said. "JBS has a net worth of $16.5 billion. If JBS needs housing for its employees, then it needs to pay for the housing they need. Additionally, apartments at $1,000 or so a month doesn't create much room for people to save and work for home ownership."
City administrator Philip Rath said there was no accurate way to determine whether property values would decrease, but was adamant property taxes wouldn't increase as a result of the proposed incentives.
"Homes that are maintained tend to increase in value over time," he said. "Traditionally, retail development follows housing projects. Living in an area that is close to schools, parks and retail has a positive impact on property values.
"The development should actually decrease the property taxes as current and future debt service, PPEL and ISL levies are received ahead of any tax rebate," he said. "Therefore, the new assessed value is used to calculate the tax levies for these areas, resulting in a decreased tax rate."
Rath also said that, after speaking with Ottumwa Community School District superintendent Michael McGrory, Eisenhower wouldn't be affected.
"The school district would look at PPEL for any construction or improvements that need to be made," he said. "If needed they could bond for projects and use debt service. Either of those would be addressed ahead of the tax rebate."
Wapello County supervisor Jerry Parker, speaking as a resident, disagreed with notions that property taxes would decrease. He said the taxes would have to increase to fund the rising costs of city, county and school budgets.
"You need more money to operate, and you get that by making them pay their fair share of property taxes," he said. "So if they don't, and you TIF it and give it back to them, who pays those costs now? We do. Taxes will go up if you give it back to the developer."
Parker continued, saying people "can accept higher property taxes if they're going to police, fire and better streets."
"Here, you're not taxing them, and you're giving it back to them," he said. "It'd be bad enough for one year, but 20 years. Everyone in here pays their property taxes, why aren't they required to do it?"
Indeed, the development agreement called for a 100% TIF rebate back to Huegerich Construction, the developer. The 20-year rebate did not sit well with many people, including some of the council members who voted against the agreement.
Councilman Marc Roe was one of those to vote it down, and saw "a people issue" and a "TIF issue" associated with the development, and took residents to task on the former.
"People don't even know who those occupants would be, but every one of them has been a grossly negative light, and at the very least showed extreme explicit bias," he said. "That's unfortunate. We don't know their situation, and those comments don't really bring out the best colors of Ottumwa.
"It's been plagued with the 'not in my backyard' argument. Areas as large as that pocket are rare to come by," he said. "The other issue is not communicating with the neighbors. That's a little bit of a double standard, because if someone will building single-family homes, I don't believe anybody would mind if someone was going door to door to see if it was all right to develop there."
Roe acknowledged housing as a need in the city, but not at the expense of residents or the city.
"Nowhere in the comprehensive plan did I read that we'd sacrifice our tax dollars or our negotiating power in an effort to grow," he said. "This agreement isn't mutually beneficial because half of us weren't in the room when that was made. I believe in TIF, but it has to benefit everyone involved — the taxpayer and the developer. The former staff member created a firestorm and left current staff to be accountable for his actions."
Councilman Bob Meyers was the only one to vote for the agreement, citing housing a driver to other entities.
"This is the largest industry in our community. Don't we have some responsibility to work with them?" he asked. "We like to play the blame game, but when this was being negotiated, there weren't a lot of options. If the only option we have, to do a 20-year, then we owe future people and those who are here adequate housing."
Immediately after the vote, director of community development Zach Simonson asked council for ideas to negotiate a new development agreement "that would be more acceptable."
"We need some direction as far where to go," he said. "That would be helpful."