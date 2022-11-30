OTTUMWA — The next big topic for the Ottumwa City Council to take up seems to have arrived, and could come as early as next year.
During Tuesday's special council meeting at City Hall, the council and staff discussed how best to approach the growing community interest in establishing guidelines for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility-task vehicle (UTV) usage.
With only two meetings left in 2022, the ATV/UTV issue figures to be one of the key agenda issues for early 2023. First, however, the city must determine how it will define each type of vehicle, which is city administrator Phillip Rath's recommendation.
"I would recommend that we definitely look at each of these vehicles individually and perhaps decide on if and when they are going to be allowed," Rath said. "For example, if you want to allow golf carts on streets, it doesn't mean that you have to allow ATVs and UTVs.
"I think they can be looked at individually, but the other thing to consider is the safety of the individuals using them, and the safety of traffic in general," he said.
Currently, Ottumwa's guidelines for ATVs and UTVs are slim, mainly allowing them for use only on frozen ponds and only at 15 mph. But after the state Legislature passed new regulations in July that require a minimum age of 18 to drive them, and requirements for things like headlights and liability insurance, the issue has drawn interest in the community.
Four people gave viewpoints on the issue, with at least two in favor of an ordinance because they own a UTV.
Sherry Sylvester is one of those, and believes the city should trust its residents to do right by the rules.
"Most of the streets in the city are 35 mph or less except the through-ways," she said. "We're not going across the Wapello Street bridge, and we're not going to hold up traffic. We're law-abiding citizens. We just want to be able to enjoy what we've bought."
Sylvester said her UTV has room for six passengers with seat belts, heat and air. She said it goes up to 65 mph.
"We take it out for pleasure. For us that live in town, we'd like to be able to ride on the roads to get out to the county," she said.
Steve Edgington, a former superintendent of the city's public works department, said he helped craft the county's ATV/UTV ordinance a few years ago, and believes the city should be similarly thorough if it develops an ordinance.
"The only time I'd like to see an ATV on the streets is if it's a snow emergency and you're cleaning a driveway and sidewalk," he said. "Over the years I worked for the city, ATVs were a bit of a problem. People would like to jump up on the levees and a few other things.
"With UTVs, those things cost between $15,000 and $35,000, so it's pretty much like buying a car," Edgington said. "If you buy one of those, you're going to take care of it. You're not going to be tearing up anything. I think it's a great idea to allow UTVs in the city and restrict them to stay off roads 45 mph or higher."
He added that the county also required residents to take safety courses in order to operate them.
ATVs are typically classified as anything for one rider. A UTV is more robust, stronger-built, more expensive and seats more people.
Council members seemed open to the city crafting an ordinance that would specify what the vehicles are and how they can be used. But there also was concern about the one thing that affects ordinances — enforcement, especially when it comes to age.
"I mean, we can say they can't be under the age of 18, but enforcement-wise, it's going to be more once they pull them over because they're doing something else. Then they verify age," council member Russ Hull said.
Mayor Rick Johnson agreed that enforcement "is virtually impossible 100% of the time."
"You can't be watching 26,500 people 24/7, but I think the city does need to seriously look at it if we approve a new ordinance," he said.
There wasn't much of an appetite for golf carts or ATVs on city streets because of their slower speeds compared to the speed limits.
"One of the words people have talked about tonight is 'reckless.' We talk about 'reckless' to the extent of driving on trails and driving in places they shouldn't be," council member Marc Roe said. "I think we probably shouldn't do this quick just to get it done. We need to do it right the first time.
"I don't think ATVs are a good idea in town, and I definitely think golf carts in town are dangerous, because they're going to get rear-ended every time they turn the corner. We need to make sure everybody and everything is safe in the process."
