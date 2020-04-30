OTTUMWA — Council members appeared torn between competing needs on Wednesday as they wrestled with emergency funding for Bridge View Center.
On one hand they said they understand the city’s obligations to Bridge View Center. On the other, they pointed out that no one really knows how long the crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic will last. Money spent now isn’t available to address later needs.
First put forward as a $100,000 reserve on funding at the April 21 meeting, the council delayed a decision. They wanted more discussion and more information than was possible at the end of a crowded meeting agenda. Wednesday’s session focused solely on the question, but there’s still no decision.
Bridge View Director Scott Hallgren said finances looked good right up until the pandemic shut things down.
“Before COVID struck, it was a pretty good year,” he said. “We had an outstanding fourth quarter lined up and it looked like it was going to be another banner year. But all that changed.”
Councilman Marc Roe saw things a bit differently after asking about the center’s outstanding bills.
“It seems like some of this cash flow problem … really has nothing to do with COVID, and we’ve got a cash flow problem in general,” he said.
Hallgren disagreed. Some of that, he said, dated to a cash crunch from early 2018. Bridge View Center asked for, and received, an advance on the money the city had budgeted for it. Those advances on quarterly payments continued, but big draws like Mannheim Steamroller helped put the center back on track.
Close to half of the current bills are due to VenuWorks itself.
“Basically for this corporate year, VenuWorks corporate has been our banker, with what amounts to an interest-free loan for $80,000,” Hallgren said.
Complicating the question is that there are few guarantees. The city knows revenues will be down, but not by how much. It knows hotel and motel reservations are down, but Councilwoman Holly Berg said Ottumwa seems to be filling those rooms at a higher rate than most of the state.
“It’s still going to be lower, but we may not take the hit that’s seen in some other communities in Iowa,” she said.
And, with the city recently passing a budget that cut public safety positions, council members seemed to have little stomach for this bailout. Several said the way the city spends money needs fundamental change.
“If this city was a business, we would have been out of business 15 years ago. The city has not, in general, operated in good financial capacities,” said Councilman Marc Roe. “There are so many things we’ve continued operating over the last decade just on the status quo.”
Councilman Bob Meyers said he understood Roe’s frustration but believes the hiring of City Administrator Philip Rath and Finance Director Kala Mulder offer the opportunity to reassess the city’s spending.
Rath himself suggested the next budget could look different. “There’s still some opportunities for funding out there that the city hasn’t tapped into yet,” he said. “It’s something that I think will have to be part of this next budget cycle.”
None of that answered the immediate question, though, and time is running short. The issue will be back on the council’s agenda next month.