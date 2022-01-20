OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council approved a matching of funds to go toward new tennis courts during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
Instead of contributing a hard $750,000 to match what the Ottumwa Community School District approved earlier this month, the council amended language to its original motion, declaring a contribution "up to" that amount.
The source of the city's funding would come from either bonding for a capital-improvement project or American Rescue Plan money. The motion passed 4-1, with council member Doug McAntire opposed, citing a need to see what the budget looks like after meetings with city officials.
Council member Marc Roe asked for the amendment, and didn't want to shackle the city to making another donation if the proposed $2.2-million project for a dozen tennis courts ends up costing more; it also allowed the city some leeway if the project comes under the proposed dollar amount.
"I support this idea, but I would not be in favor of supporting something where we would have to come back a month later with another $100,000, even $50,000, ask."
There is still plenty to be determined about the tennis courts, but it is anticipated that 12 of them will be built to replace the deteriorating Dan Staggs Courts in Greater Ottumwa Park. The courts are essentially a partnership between the city, the school district and Friends of Ottumwa's Parks.
Friends of Ottumwa's Parks plans to raise any funds over the proposed project cost.
Council member Cara Galloway wondered who would be in charge of hosting tournaments.
"The whole idea with one of these grants through the United States Tennis Association is that we have to do tournaments, and we have to do two adult leagues to get that $100,000," said Mark Gardner of the Friends of Ottumwa's Park group. "So it's going to happen.
"My daughter, one of her part-time gigs is with USTA, and she is waiting to come here and show people how to run tournaments, do all the computer work and that stuff."
Where the courts will be built remains to be seen, but the city is waiting for the design plans and recommendations for renovations to the park. According to the 2040 comprehensive plan, the courts would be built in Sycamore Park.
McAntire wondered why the tennis courts weren't a part of the proposed Ottumwa SportsPlex indoor facility, and then explained his reasoning for opposing the motion.
"We as a council have not sat down and discussed where the $750,000 is coming from," he said. "And four of us are brand-new council members, and we don't understand the budget yet. I think it's something we should table for a couple more weeks so we would have a better idea."
The topic then turned to the overall state of the parks. Roe lamented the city has struggled to stick to any plans it has created for the parks, and that there aren't enough employees to help maintain them.
"I think we need to have a broader conversation if we're going to keep piecemealing these projects. We're going to have to approach the conversation of taking our parks seriously," he said. "I feel sorry for (parks director) Gene (Rathje) because he and his employees are being tasked every day to do more and more with less and less.
"There are so many volunteers doing stuff that ultimately is the city's responsibility," he said. "We either need to invest in the parks or walk away because we don't have the staff. But if we're going to spend money on a parks plan, we need to start paying attention to the parks plan."
In other business:
• The council gave approval to the fire department to apply for a SAFER grant that would allow the city to hire three firefighters. These would be in addition to the three the city already approved, and take the department back to full staff after almost two years since six firefighters were cut. However, if awarded, the grant would only pay the salaries and benefits for three years, and the city would have to revisit whether to keep those firefighters permanently.
• The city set Feb. 1 as a public hearing date for the the proposed maximum property tax dollars from certain levies as part of this year's budget cycle.