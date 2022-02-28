OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve contracts to Drish Construction for the reconstruction of Cooper Avenue and Lillian Street.
The project on Cooper Avenue stretches from Main Street to Second Street, which will install new pavement. The bid amount was approved at $474,000, and a start date will be determined once a pre-construction meeting is held.
The Lillian Street project is more in-depth, as it will require the replacement of a water line; that cost will be reimbursed by Ottumwa Water and Hydro. The project stretches from Mary Street to Williams Street, and comes at a cost of approximately $844,000. The tentative start date for the project is May 1.
Another major project of note is the reconstruction of Pawnee Drive by the industrial park. A new road will replace the original built in 1974, and will be 2,195 feet long. The city is expected to approve the contract for $1,176,777 to Jones Contracting Corp. of West Point.
In other business:
• City administrator Philip Rath will provide an update on American Rescue Plan Act requests, as well as an annual review on the state of the city.
• The city will set March 15 as the date for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget. The county auditor must certify the budget by March 31.
• The city is likely to approve several bonds for upcoming capital improvement projects. The city is looking to borrow $3.3 million for law enforcement vehicles, dispatch software, equipment, a fire vehicle, as well as community development projects such as funds for tennis courts, airport improvements, etc. Other bonds of $700,000 apiece include historic preservation, roof and façade work, neighborhood development, rail relocation engineering, as well as City Hall HVAC system updates.
• The city is expected to approve a lease agreement with Avfuel Corporation for aviation fuel at the Ottumwa Regional Airport. It's a three-year lease-to-own program which will end with the city owning a fueling vehicle.
• At the conclusion of the meeting, the council will go into closed session to discuss Rath's performance goals that are tied to his evaluation and employment contract.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
Wapello County Supervisors
The supervisors will meet in their regularly scheduled meeting to set March 8 as the date for a public hearing regarding the county's maximum property tax levy.
They are also expected to approve a bridge-replacement contract with Herberger Construction Co. for $594,810.70 to replace the bridge on 15th Street over Brush Creek.
Also, the board is expected to approve the hire of Michael Fisher as a deputy attorney, with a starting salary of $85,000.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room at the Wapello County Courthouse.