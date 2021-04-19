The Ottumwa City Council will consider the rezoning of a property at 105 S. Vine St. from a commercial mixed-use district to community commercial district during a public hearing at Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The agenda item regarding the property in question was tabled at the council meeting two weeks ago, but the council is expected to pass the first consideration of an ordinance amending the city's Code of Ordinances to reclassify the property.
The property was purchased to have an auto sales lot, and the owner started the rezoning process after being unable to get a certificate from the Iowa Department of Transportation for a dealership license.
Property to the south and east of the address is already community commercial district property (C-2), and there are at least three auto sales or service businesses within 250 feet.
If the rezoning is granted, the owner could only display vehicles for sale and park the vehicles on a paved surface. The owner would have to have at least one customer parking space per 2,000 square feet of outdoor display area, allowing a maximum of 15 vehicles for display on the paved surface.
The council is also expected to:
• be introduced to Barb Codjoe, who is the city's new human resources director.
• approve the appointment of Brandie Headrick to a communication specialist position with the Ottumwa Police Department.
• approve a resolution in which the city and Calhoun-Burns and Associates Inc. would partner for the biennial bridge inspection program, which would cover 11 bridges within the city.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
After not meeting last week, the supervisors have a light agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
The supervisors are expected to set May 4 as a date for a public hearing regarding a budget amendment for the current fiscal year.
They also are expected to renew a software license for the recorder's office and will receive third quarter financial reports from the auditor's office, sheriff's office, recorder's office and treasurer's office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube page.