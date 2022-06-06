The Ottumwa City Council will listen to the first reading of the proposed human rights commission ordinance during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall.
The ordinance establishes what a commission in Ottumwa would do, considering the city isn't large enough by state law to have a funded commission. All along, the city hoped to serve more of an advisory role with the renewal of a commission, and be the first place to go for people who feel some of their rights have been violated.
The process for creating the ordinance has played out for over a year, when several residents representing various parts of the community brought the idea before the council.
Ottumwa had a human rights commission between 1982 and 2015, but a lack of funding as well as the lack of volunteers led to its demise.
The new ordinance will lay out some of the policies of the commission, including:
— The commission will consist of nine voting members appointed by the mayor and approved by the council, serving three-year terms. Appointments will represent the diversity of the residents, with race, sex, sexual orientation and religion among the factors.
— The commission also will consist of three non-voting members, who will be the mayor, city administrator and a member of the council.
— Duties will include listening to community members and providing access to resources to perhaps resolve a complaint; recommending to the mayor and council policies and programs that implement the commission's goals; collecting data to provide education training, and connecting various populations by promoting and creating events "to help celebrate culture and inclusion."
The city identified the commission as a need in addressing the "celebrate diversity" portion of the 2020 Our Ottumwa Comprehensive Plan.
One thing that will not be on the agenda for the meeting is another version of the animals ordinance which, after a work session last week, was heading back to the city attorneys for proposed revisions, city administrator Philip Rath said in an email Thursday.
The council is also expected to approve RG Construction as the contractor for the campground shower house. The contractor offered $573,872 in a bid process, which saw 11 contractors submit bids. There is $800,000 budgeted for the project, and the engineer's cost estimate is $616,000.
During the consent agenda, the city will be issuing proclamations for this month for Alzheimers and Brain Awareness Month, Ottumwa Pride Month and Juneteenth, which is June 19.
Prior to the city council meeting, there will be a board of health meeting, with one of the properties the home at 153 S. Fellows Ave., in which the council on a split vote in April agreed to an extension for an inspection and repair plan. The inspection was held, but no repair plan submitted, meaning there a was a breach in the agreement by the owner and home is recommended to be condemned.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors have a light agenda, with continued tax suspensions for various properties.
On the personnel side, the county will approve new hires in the treasurer's office, secondary roads department and Veterans Affairs department.
The treasurer's office will be hiring Laryssa Droz as a clerk, while Eugene Cox will be a motorgrader operator for secondary roads. Rachel Dolley will become the director of Wapello County Veteran Affairs after that item was tabled from two weeks ago. Dolley has been a veterans service officer and clerk, and will take over the new role July 1.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.