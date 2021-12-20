The Ottumwa City Council has two public hearings on its slate as it holds its last meeting of 2021 today in council chambers at City Hall.
The first public hearing consists of the city's amended Ottumwa Urban Revitalization Plan for the Ottumwa Revitalization Area.
The amended plan is a result of the Iowa Legislature removing a taxation category for multi-residential properties, and grouping them with all properties. Because of Ottumwa's designation of blight, the plan will offer an exemption to all residential property that is improved by more than 10% of its value, and allows the city to offer exemptions for properties in national-registry-listed historic districts.
The plan also creates a sliding-scale exemption over 10 years for residential property consisting of more than three units. The first and second years are 100% exemptions, then bottom out at 20% exemptions in the ninth and 10th years.
Commercially, there is a five-year exemption, ranging from 80% the first year to 10% in the fifth year.
The exemption schedule is not the maximum allowed by law, but the city is hopeful developers will still pursue urban renewal and tax-increment financing approaches, allowing the city to be selective in who develops housing.
The second public hearing deals with the city's pursuit of an Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Development Block Grant from the CARES Act program. If approved the city will use the grant for facade improvements at 105-107 and 14-118 N. Market St.
The cost of the project would be $446,000, with the city matching $95,000 and the property owners contributing $101,000, and the grant providing $250,000.
Also, the council will go into closed session after the meeting to conduct city administrator Philip Rath's performance evaluation.
Rath will also discuss staff recommendations, with input from the outgoing council, for ways to use American Rescue Plan funding. Council members Holly Berg, Matt Dalbey and Bob Meyers will be participating in the final meeting.
Prior to the council meeting, the board of health will meet to consider condemnation of structures at 505 S. Sheridan Ave. Twenty-eight violations of city code have accumulated since 2014, leading to a placarded designation.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors have a light agenda for their weekly meeting at the courthouse.
One of the main topics is approval of pavement marking plans for various farm-to-market routes in the county.
Most of the markings would take place on roads in the northern and eastern parts of the county, and consist of about 25 miles of routes.
Also on the agenda is a 28E agreement between the county and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to lay out the DNR's permit-issue authority regarding private water well construction and reconstruction. Under the agreement, any construction would have to be funded by the county.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.