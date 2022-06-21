The Ottumwa City Council will receive the first reading of the revised animals ordinance of the city code during Tuesday's meeting inside council chambers at City Hall.
There were many changes that went into the revision, which was first brought before the council in May but was returned to the city attorney to clear up some language. A work session late last month between city staff and council members provided that language.
The revised ordinance will leave the pit bull terrier in the dangerous animals category, effectively keeping breed-specific language in the code, which was a point of contention for the Coalition to End Ottumwa's Pit Bull Ban when the group suggested the revision in November of last year.
Among the most prominent changes is the redefinition of a "pit bull terrier" and the characteristics it possesses, but also uses guidance from both the American Kennel Club and United Kennel Club.
There also are new sections regarding tethering of animals, and simple misdemeanor fines ($100) for various violations. Also, any appeals may go through an administrative appeal process in front of the city administrator and council.
The "high risk" category will remain in the code, and there were some possibilities that the pit bull could be moved into that category, in effect ending the breed-specific language in exchange for a strict set of guidelines for owners to follow. However, according to city administrator Philip Rath, there wasn't much of an appetite among the majority of the council to make that change.
The reading, which is the first of three, is the last item on the agenda for the meeting. Since the reading is not a public hearing, the public will only be able to comment on an agenda item at the beginning of the meeting.
Also:
• The city is looking to spend no more than $25,000 to find its next finance director. The position has been vacant since February when Kala Mulder resigned, and only three applicants have been interviewed, with two turning down the job for higher pay. A new job description was finalized April 5, and the job continues to be posted.
• There will be a public hearing to approve plans and specifications for the facade improvements for two buildings on North Market Street. The funding for the improvements will come from the city, the building owners and a grant through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. If passed, the council will later be recommended to approve the bid from Christner Construction for $277,777 for the project, which is about $100,000 less than the cost estimate.
Before the council meeting, staff and council members will hold a work session in Room 108 of City Hall to discuss franchise fees, and a board of health meeting also will be held to discuss the condemnation of structures at 157 S. Iowa Ave.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will be approving a pair of resolutions regarding bridge replacement on Bladensburg Road.
The first is a resolution for a road closure at Bladensburg Road from the intersection of 50th Avenue to 60th Avenue for a project that is expected to take more than two days.
The detour for that project is, from the intersection of 50th Avenue and Bladensburg Road, one mile south to 100th Street, west on 60th Avenue for one mile and then one mile north to Bladensburg Road.
The second resolution is the approval of construction plans for the bridge.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
