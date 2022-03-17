OTTUMWA — A home that has been placarded and uninhabitable for almost four years and had multiple owners will be leveled to the ground.
The Ottumwa City Council voted to condemn and demolish structures at 512 N. Green St., just north of downtown, during a board of health meeting Tuesday before the council's regularly scheduled meeting.
The approval for demolition, which passed 3-1 with council member Sandra Pope opposing, ends a tumultuous chapter for the home, which has seen everything from code violations to a transfer of ownership that wasn't officially recorded.
"We went out on a limb with this property and wanted to give the owners a chance at that point in time. The council usually tries to be fairly lenient, but this was rather contentious whether to allow the extension to begin with," council member Marc Roe said. "So when I see this and they failed that obligation, it really doesn't do much to allow me any sympathy and leave the neighborhood in an unsafe condition.
"It's been almost a year now, and we're coming back to the point of someone wanting another chance," he said. "What's to make this council believe that this time it will be taken care of in six months, and we'll be right back here again. Meanwhile the rest of the neighborhood is suffering for that."
Roe recounted some of the recent history with the property, which is still legally owned by Yahara and Juvenal Marquez. Yahara approached the council last May to get an extension to address the deficiencies of the property.
Since that meeting, however, much has changed, but not to the property. Even though the Marquez's hold the deed to the house, Andrea Muldonado claimed she bought it on contract in June, despite no contact being recorded. Muldonado told the council "we didn't use any attorneys or anything."
"We were told they couldn't sell the property because it had to be finished before they were allowed to sell to us," Muldonado said. "So we told them that we were going to take care of the property and finish it. But unfortunately, because of the winter, we couldn't."
According to a report filed by the city's planning office, "Muldonado had started electrical work that did not meet code and for which no permit had been filed."
Then, in July, according to the report, Muldonado submitted a three-month repair plan, agreeing to obtain permits and inspections and to complete repairs before October of last year, which the city granted. City director of community development Zach Simonson, who oversees code enforcement, said a 14-day notice was requested to get the contract filed, but nothing became official.
Muldonado did not appear at inspection visits in August or November, even though electrical work was continuing without a permit. The report claimed no "substantial" progress had been documented since October. In a follow-up inspection last month, the house was "unsecure and open to the elements."
Still, Muldonado asked the council for another extension Tuesday, promising "this will be the last one."
"I have four kids, so this isn't just about myself," she said. "My brothers-in-law are helping me with this, and I saw this as an opportunity to give my kids a better life."
She also said "now I have savings that we can continue to invest on that property."
"I understand you probably are doubting giving me another chance, but I promise if you guys give me another three months ...," Muldonado said.
Council member Russ Hull said the city has to make decisions on what had previously happened.
"This is a learning experience, and there's a process we have to follow, and by not being at these inspections and not pulling these permits, it puts us all in a hard place and there's a hard decision we have to make," he said. "I believe that you're going to get the work done because you put money into this property. But with the legalities I see here, I just don't see it happening."
Simonson, who oversees code enforcement, sympathized with Muldonado, but noted the work done already "already has to be redone."
"I think she should pursue any way that she can get the money back on this property, because I don't think the representations that were made to her when she bought it were accurate or fair," he said.
The cost of the demolition will be assessed to the property taxes of the legal owner, which will be either the Marquez's, or to Muldonado if she gets the contract recorded.