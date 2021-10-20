OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall approved a resolution to authorize an agreement with Design Workshop, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based firm, to create a master plan for Greater Ottumwa Park.
The plan will begin a process that could take up to a year, and be divided into two phases. The first phase would be a three-month process establishing a foundation of understanding; the second phase would be developing a master plan, which would take six months. The process will also include at least two community meetings, meeting with stakeholders and a public survey.
The cost of the proposed agreement is $183,875 to $215,875, with the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation considering a request of $75,000. Some funding also will come from the city's capital improvement plan.
Theoretically, a revamped park would create sports tourism money for the city.
"I know the reason why this is important. I'm just a little blown away by the fee because this could probably be half of our contribution to a sports complex," councilman Matt Dalbey said. "I understand the importance of it, but if this plan falls through, then we need at least something tangible for our kids."
City administrator Philip Rath backed the plan, and stressed the importance of detailed planning so that the city knows what can be put where before any shovels hit the ground.
"This is a critical next step. Already we have interest in moving forward with tennis courts, but there's some conflict about where those should go," he said. "We have to make sure things area really mapped out in appropriate places to get the biggest economic impact, make sure we have facilities in the right places and have adequate parking.
"All that needs to be done before the first field goes in, for whatever sport you're talking about, whether it's soccer, baseball, softball or tennis."
Councilman Bob Meyers said the plan is important, but so are details.
"One of the keys is prioritizing," he said. "The thing is, we do these things, and then, quite often, we just don't have the money. We need to get some priorities stated and actually get some things done with it."
Design Workshop was one of five firms to submit a request-for-proposal to produce a plan. It was the third-most expensive, but city director of community development Zach Simonson saw too many benefits to pass it up.
"They will provide two site-wide alternatives in the planning process so the city can choose between those two and make a final plan," he said. "We saw that as value added, kind of above and beyond getting one direction from the beginning. We thought it really closed the gap in terms of cost."
In other business:
• The council approved 3-1 to set Nov. 2 as a date for two public hearings regarding the potential Bonita Avenue housing development. The first public hearing would be to adopt that area as an urban renewal area, and the second would approve the development agreement with Huegerich Construction.
Councilman Marc Roe dissented, and mayor Tom Lazio said it was important for residents who are opposed to the develop to either show up for the public hearings or to the planning and zoning meeting Monday.
"The idea that people don't have a voice is ridiculous," Lazio said. "They can come to the planning and zoning meeting, the public hearing, call council members, talk to the city administrator, etc. There's plenty of opportunity for input, and they can share their concerns at the public hearing.
"I don't want to hear a lot of griping or complaining after the fact," he said. "So it's either, as they say on the street, 'Time to put up or shut up.'"
Roe said this was one of the most emotional agenda items he's seen in six years on the council.
"This is maybe the first or second-most amount of comments I've received," he said. "People did listen last council meeting when we asked them to voice their opinions on this particular subject."
Dalbey has some reservations about the structure of the proposed development agreement, but isn't opposed to housing.
"I still remain opposed to a portion of the agreement, but I'm not against housing or housing for JBS workers. I think that's an awesome thing to do," he said. "I just, I think there's other ways to get there."