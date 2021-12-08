OTTUMWA — For months, the Bonita Avenue housing project was a cause for consternation among residents of Ottumwa, and even created a difference of opinion among its city council members.
In the end, there were enough positives for the city to move forward.
The council voted Tuesday 3-1 to approve a development agreement with Huergerich Construction on a three-building, 108-unit housing development on 10 acres of land on Bonita Avenue. The development comes with a 20-year, 50% tax-increment financing rebate to the developer, and the other half to the city's taxing entities.
The developer has already started construction on one 36-unit building, but the TIF allows it to complete the full project, which will be done next year. Much of the housing is "transitional" for JBS employees as they seek potential home-ownership in the long run.
Yet, the vote was not easy, and some council members changed their stance. Residents had multiple concerns, extending from increased traffic flows to sewer capacity, but the city stands to gain over $8 million in new value over the life of the agreement. The rebate does not take effect until all 108 units are completed.
"We can't what-if this to the death to the point that they walk away and we don't get any additional tax benefit," said council member Marc Roe who, along with Sandra Pope and Boy Meyers, voted in favor of the agreement. "If we do that, then we're basically sending a signal to every single developer that might consider some place to walk away and not go through with it."
Several residents who spoke wanted to the city to take its time to come to a more complete decision, while others were afraid the development was being built on an abandoned coal mine and feared a potential "explosion." Others lamented sewer backups on the frontage road leading to Bonita.
City director of community development Zach Simonson picked apart some of the complaints:
• Regarding the traffic situation because of increased vehicles: "That intersection has an intersection with an Iowa Department of Transportation highway. The city can't install any traffic control on that intersection on our own," he said. Simonson added that "having more neighbors is more in your benefit when it comes to explaining to the DOT the importance of paying extra attention to an area."
• Regarding development on a coal mine: "This development is north of the area that is the union coal mine. We looked at the Iowa coal mine map and evaluated where that's located. It's not relevant here because nothing is going to be built over a coal mine."
• Regarding sewer issues: "There are issues with the private sewer laterals on the frontage road, but all of those are upstream of this development. It's going to collect downstream, so there's no potential for that to be influenced," Simonson said. "The issues that those folks have are not a result of inadequate capacity in the public main. They are the result of the depth of those laterals and issues that happened with frost.
"The developer is responsible for his private lateral, just the same as everyone else."
At times during the process, there appeared to be a racial element attached to the proposed project. Resident David Bossou, who has had parents work at JBS and noted college-level education in his family, spoke of what the city has done for his family.
"I just want to talk about how I am 'those people,'" he said. "When we moved here, we lived on the north side, and it breaks my heart to hear all this. What's this really about? Who's going to live there? People like me."
Council member Matt Dalbey was the lone no vote, while Holly Berg abstained. Dalbey, who was always lukewarm on the development, had no problem with the TIF and acknowledged the need for housing in the city.
However, he said JBS employees deserve better, and that the company needs to take more ownership of its housing shortage.
"There is no reason a $16 billion company can't invest in its employees enough to set up some kind of single-family home development, and let those folks mortage those homes through them," he said. "They deserve better than a housing unit in my opinion.
"We can't keep doing the same things we're doing," he said. "But if we don't start growing our community with single-family homes that people play taxes on, that's not growth."
Roe said he couldn't support the original development agreement for two reasons — the current staff and council had no input, and that a 20-year, 100% TIF rebate "was giving away the bank to them."
"Something that was brought up was whether JBS would be here for 20 more years, and you start looking into a crystal ball that I don't think anybody has," he said. "We could say the same thing about Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
"At the last meeting, I said TIF is an excellent tool," he said, "if both parties serve to benefit. The numbers presented based on taxable valuation prove all parties do indeed benefit from this."