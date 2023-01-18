OTTUMWA — Residents of Ottumwa may have a love-hate relationship with roundabouts, but two things were revealed to be true during Tuesday's city council meeting: they're safer, and cheaper.
The council unanimously voted in favor of constructing a roundabout at the T-intersection of Albia Road and North Quincy Avenue, continuing a trend of reducing incidents at some of the city's busier intersections.
Justin Campbell and Kent Ellis, both of the engineering firm Shive-Hattery, spoke to the council about what a single-lane roundabout at the intersection would look like, and how it would affect motorists going forward.
"One of the benefits is just traffic calming, which is slowing vehicles down," Campbell said. "That's one of the big safety features."
Campbell said a typical four-way intersection has 32 conflict points in which a vehicle could collide with another either going through an intersection or making a turn. A roundabout produces about eight.
Also, using stoplights can delay any trip, and a roundabout allows cars to proceed at slower speeds. Once in the circle, Ellis said, "we want cars behaving well in there."
The single-lane roundabout at the intersection would have a pedestrian crosswalk short of the circle traveling south on Quincy, and the roundabout will be well-lit. The roundabout would be about 120 feet in diameter, large enough to allow a semi to travel the circle, which is necessary since several businesses in the area require semi traffic.
To get the funding for the project, the city applied for the DOT's Transportation Safety Improvement Program grant, and was awarded the maximum $500,000. Before casting his vote, council member Marc Roe wondered if those funds could be used for anything else, but the funds are specific to this project.
Overall, the roundabout project would cost $711,000; the balance between the grant funding and the total would be paid out of the city's road use tax fund as the area would require some additional pavement work immediately outside the roundabout's boundaries, public works director Larry Seals said.
"One of the other benefits is that we no longer would have to maintain these signals, which are expensive," Seals said. "When we have power outages, we have to either place stop signs or put a portable generator or vehicle out there to run the lights at least through a red flash. So we reduce maintenance, overtime, etc."
"The signal equipment itself would be about $300,000," Campbell said.
Roe said he travels the Ferry Street-Richmond Avenue roundabout "virtually every day," and "I can tell you from the way it was before and the way it is now, I wait about 10 minutes less every single day. I love them."
The city is also in the process of securing neighboring parcels of land to make room for the roundabout. Seals said one property has been acquired, and that a swap is being arranged for two other properties.
The city is currently taking bids for the project, which is expected to take 135 working days this year, basically "a summer construction period," Ellis said.
Perhaps the biggest headache would be the detour.
The detour would start at the Ferry Street-Albia Road roundabout, continue south to Greenwood Drive, west to Minneopa Avenue, north to Albia Road, east on Albia Road, north on Johnson Avenue and east on Asbury Avenue. The segment from Asbury to Minneopa would be closed to thru traffic.
"We think this is a good plan to just get it built. Just get in and get out," Ellis said.
In other business:
— A work session has been scheduled for Jan. 31 in council chambers, city administrator Phillip Rath said, as Bridge City Sanitation officials are expected to appear to address service issues and concerns. Also at that work session will be a discussion about ATV/UTV usage. Rath said the city's attorneys have been crafting legislation, which will then be sent to council members for any possible changes.
— Rath said clean-up has begun in the basement of City Hall in preparation for the HVAC and remodeling project. The city is currently in the bidding phase for that project.
