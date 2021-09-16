OTTUMWA — Instead of digesting a $5 million project in one swoop, the Ottumwa City Council began building a consensus to scale it back for now, with its eyes on the total prize down the road.
During a work session Tuesday at City Hall, the council weighed a phased approach to a potential HVAC replacement and City Hall reconstruction project. A revised scope by the engineering firm Willett Hoffman & Associates would cost about $2.9 million, but would eliminate most of the construction on every floor, except for ADA-compliant restrooms and other features that are badly needed in the building.
However, a phased approach — while potentially cheaper now — does come with some questions, especially concerning the cost of bringing in construction crews for multiple phases of the projects. But public works director Larry Seals argued a phased approach could be tied to funding for each phase, while also putting in place the infrastructure — namely the electrical wiring — to build out remaining phases instead of having to start over.
"Based on funding we could put together a package that would allow us to pick and choose out of a multitude of projects that really don't overlap the first floor, where it becomes problematic or more challenging from a design standpoint and a construction standpoint," Seals said. "Our goal is not to just install a system, then have to remove portions."
The firm originally estimated a price tag of $5.2 million for the entire project, which included remodeling, but the scaled down version doesn't include first-floor reconstruction of office spaces, and removes LED lighting from every floor. The firm also recommended a hybrid system for HVAC, and that any heating work would be done in the summer and air conditioning in the spring or fall, when temperatures aren't as warm. Installing heating element would be the most intensive, said Mike Drahos of West Plains Engineering.
Another issue could be construction inside a building that is 110 years old. City director of finance Kala Mulder, when asked by councilman Matt Dalbey what the first steps to securing funding should be, said plans for designing a historic place should come first.
"I think we need a full construction plan so we can apply for some of these grants, but some of these grants we're finding need a planning and historic structure report," she said. "Once we have that, then we can apply for bigger and better grants most of the time.
"As far as financing and funding, we'll start doing that for our next capital improvement plan here in the next couple months," Mulder said. "Hopefully the bond rates are still low. I think in the meantime, we've all known for a while our four entrance doors need to be done for security reasons, but taking them back to what they're supposed to look like historically. That's the main thing on my list right now."
Dalbey said the whole project needs to be done, and didn't want staff or fellow council members to lose sight of that.
"Whatever order or timing, I would rely heavily on staff to give us those recommendations," he said. "It's like not like we're not going to do this stuff anyway, but we don't want to drag it out too long, where for years and years construction crews are in here, and disrupting staff. That's not ideal."
Councilman Rick Johnson asked Willett & Hoffman architect Al Varney how long it would take for a project of this scale to be completed. Varney said it would be at least into early next year before a contractor could begin work.
"If we made a decision today, it's probably into February where you could sign a contract and get a contractor in here," Varney said. "The revised amount would be a good year's worth of work."
The council took no action.
In other business:
• The council approved the renewal of Post-65 retiree insurance benefits for city employees. The cost will rise to $218.11 per month per person, an increase of about $9 per month per person.