OTTUMWA — The concerns of a local parent have led to changes in elementary counseling protocols in the Ottumwa Community School District.
At a recent board meeting, a parent addressed members regarding his concern that he and his wife were not notified by the school when their son was tagged for counseling after routine screenings. It was only months later, based on comments made by their son, that they found out about the weekly sessions that were pulling him from class.
On Monday, Lonna Anderson, director of elementary education, and Superintendent Mike McGrory spoke about the protocols.
“There was a question brought up about counseling services as far as communication to parents and giving parents the ability to abstain from participating if they do not want counseling services for their child,” McGrory said. “We have done some research on that. I think the board is going to be pleased at the resolution we’ve come up with.”
“When I dug deeper, we do have some inconsistencies in our communication process for our counseling services,” Anderson said. “We did some digging and a little research and we tried to put some pieces in place so that we do have a consistent protocol moving forward.”
Under the new protocols, all elementary parents will be informed of the elementary counseling services and curriculum at the beginning of the school year. Modes of communication include a hard-copy letter, the school’s website, and a text link via Remind.
When students are selected to participate in small groups through routine screenings, the parents will be notified through a hard copy parent letter and the Remind app.
“What we will be doing in the future is providing a letter to parents … that says that this student has been identified for some extra support in social, emotional or academic skills and that they will be working with the counselor,” Anderson said. “If the parent chooses not to, does not care for that or has questions, they will be contacting their school counselor.”
Some buildings, she said, have already been following this protocol, but others have not. Under the new guidelines, all schools will send out the notification to parents with the option to opt out.
At the middle school level, parents are notified and required to provide written consent if students are selected to participate in topic-specific small-grot counseling. The high school currently has no small-groups sessions, but parents are notified when students are in danger of academic and/or social/emotional harm, Anderson informed the board.
There are some protocols that impact all three age levels. Parent consent is required for Pre-K through 12th-grade students to participated in intensive behavioral health services; those services, Anderson said, are usually provided by outside agencies, not school counselors.
Also, anytime a student at any grade level reveals to the counselor that they are a in danger of harming themself or others or are harmed by someone else, parents are notified, she said.
“In all our programs, our counselors’ role at all academic levels is to support students in their social, emotional, academic success through developmentally appropriate services,” Anderson said, which are based on national and state standards for student services. “Hopefully, you feel more comfortable now that we do have a consistent process, especially at our elementary level, when students are identified for additional support.”