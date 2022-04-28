DRAKESVILLE — Lori King Productions, in partnership with the Drakesville Betterment Committee, will host a music festival and camping weekend at the Drakesville City Park May 12-14.
There will food concessions on the grounds, and merchandise vendors are welcome. Citywide garage sales will be held that weekend to add to the community event. There is no admission cost for the festival but donations will be collected throughout the weekend.
Music will begin on May 12 with open stage beginning at 7 p.m. Stage shows will start again at 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Saturday shows will be from 1-5 p.m., and again starting at 7 p.m. Bands and musicians will sign up for time slots throughout the festival. Saturday night there will be a country dance with Midnight Blue Country Band performing at 9 p.m.
There will also be jam sessions during the week prior to and in addition to the stage performances. The event is family friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and your appetite for great food, music, and fun!
Camping with limited electricity is available for $15 per night, but no campers are allowed before May 8. Camp spots are on a first come-first serve basis.
Lori King and Junction 63 will be the host band for the event with other bands and musicians scheduled to attend. Joe and Lori King have spent over 20 years performing bluegrass and country music in and around Iowa and the Midwest and are dedicated to keeping the music alive.
For more information visit our website Lori King Productions or phone Lori King at (641) 799-1442 or by email at iowabluegrassmusic@gmail.com.