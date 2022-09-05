BATAVIA — A country school reunion will be held at the Batavia Community Center on Sept. 10.
A 1 p.m. dinner is planned and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and table service. Coffee and tea will be provided. The event is open to anyone who attended a one-room country school.
All former students and teachers of Hickory Ridge No. 2, Centennial No. 7, Cross Lanes No. 3, Polk No. 5, Hazel Dell, Locust Grove No. 3, Indiana No. 1, Des Moines No. 2, Highland Center, and Brookville are encouraged to attend.
