OTTUMWA — When it all boils down to creating the budget, it's about two facets — fiscal discipline and the future.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors can control one aspect and only prepare for the other.
The supervisors adopted the county's fiscal year 2023 budget during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, and in it will be a 72-cent decrease in property taxes in the county, as well as $1.5 million in revenue the county received since the state took over the mental health levy.
Still, supervisor Jerry Parker said, the county couldn't get to a good place in its budget without specific departments maintaining fiscal responsibility.
"If you protect the balances, you protect the county," Parker said in highlighting the budget. "But you also budget for the future. We really do the budgets a year and a half ahead of time."
"But to maintain your carryover balance (by not spending to what is budgeted) allows you to correct those things that might come up mid-year."
Of the $1.5 million, Parker said the county split the money evenly between improvements for departments and savings for the taxpayers. As a result, the county is levying approximately $750,000 less in property taxes.
For example, the sheriff's office will be able to budget for two vehicles rather than one and "get on a good schedule," Parker said. He said that had the county not received the money from the mental health levy, a tax increase would have been required to fund the vehicles.
"In this case, it didn't show a tax increase because we had a reduction from the mental health funds," he said. "There's some things we wanted to do for quite a while but were difficult to do because it would have meant substantial tax increases."
Parker did say the county could have lowered taxes more by dipping into carryover funds, but doing so could potentially put the county at a disadvantage in the event of an emergency.
"It puts you in a really hairy situation because, since we do it six months before it starts, you can't anticipate everything," he said.
Parker also said the county will be debt-free next year; there is still about $47,000 of debt service for a communications tower that was built, and the county pays that debt but is then reimbursed by the 911 board.
"That doesn't mean we'll never have bond debt, but what it does is when we pay one off, it gives us an opportunity to look at another major project that we can get involved with," he said. "So if we face a big emergency, we're in good shape for it."
In other business:
• Parker took part in a consultation regarding the proposed strip center development in the outlot at Kohl's. The Ottumwa City Council will take up a proposed development agreement at a public hearing April 5. The developer, Hopkins Properties LLC, is seeking a tax-increment financing rebate over eight years.
Both Parker and supervisor Brian Morgan expressed concern about what they see as a potentially judicious use of TIF for development, namely with the concurrent Bridge View Center hotel and Bonita Avenue housing development.
"I believe there's good uses of TIF, and I think then it starts to get overblown and that's where you get into the free property taxes," Morgan said. "I don't necessarily object to TIF, but I object to the eight years, just like I objected to the 20 years with Kohl's.
"It does help with development, but I'd love to see some type of sunset date on these TIFs," he added. "Sooner or later you have to start taking care of your general fund and putting something back into it."
Parker agreed.
"You can't make it by putting the burden on the existing taxpayers if you don't get new development and the taxes from them," he said. "We lose those tax dollars. The schools would lose also, but when there is a TIF, they're allowed to tax to overcome that. That's not an option for us."