OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors, during its weekly meeting Tuesday, approved a pair of a changes to the Secondary Roads five-year improvement plan.
Amendments to the plan are made once a year, and two projects have been added to this fiscal year — pavement markings on various roads, and a bank stabilization project along the Des Moines River near Eldon.
The bank stabilization project is along River Road and would help prevent the river from gradual eroding onto farm ground over time. That project is expected to cost $350,000, and the county will have to let the project to the Iowa Department of Transportation, supervisor Jerry Parker said. However, who actually does the work is still to be determined.
"The river is moving inland, so what they've done is put some riprap in three different areas to stop it from eroding," Parker said. "It's like at Chillicothe. If you look at the bank, it's straight up and down, and it's on a curve.
"I think it's a shared project," he said. "With a lot of our projects, even road surfacing, we have to do the letting through the DOT. It's our project, we have to pay for it, but they do the letting."
The pavement markings would cost about $200,000, but board chair Wayne Huit said the county is exploring doing that itself to save significantly on cost. He claimed it could buy a pull-behind paint machine for $12,000 from Graco out of Tennessee, but there is a nationwide shortage on paint.
"Right now you can't buy paint. I've called the Iowa DOT, the Missouri DOT. Nobody has any marking paint for highways," Huit said. "I called Pittsburgh Paints down at their factory, and they don't even have cans to put paint in. We would just buy what we need from the state and it'll work out a lot cheaper."
Parker said the city has a paint machine, but it runs into problems because of all the turns it has to make. On the secondary roads, the county could drive in a straight line for several miles.
In other business:
• The supervisors discussed the repairs at the bioprocessing facility near Eddyville. There are pumps that need to be replaced in the building, and it could cost as much as $11,000 for all the fixes.
"We still own the building and are still working with Cargill to see what kind of arrangements can be made," Parker said. "There's some repairs that need to be made to keep the heat and air conditioning going, and that if it goes, there won't be any. After all these years, we've really haven't had to do much there, but we need to do this."
• Parker read an email regarding a broadband project the county threw its support behind. Citizens Mutual Telephone of Bloomfield was awarded the project, and the plan is to develop a plan "soon," Parker said. American Rescue Plan money will fund the project.
• After last week's meeting in which EBF Superintendent Scott Williamson was curious if ESSER funds could be used for child care services in the school district, supervisor Brian Morgan said Tuesday that it was important to fund something long-term.
"I think we'd be more interested in maybe helping with a building, or building out like their kitchen area, instead of a short-term solution, where it's like, 'Hey, here's $250,000.' And in a year it's gone," he said. "I think we're looking at something that is going to be there a little while."
• Morgan also commended all the entities that came together for the mock vehicle collision drill and mock funeral that were last week behind Ottumwa High School.
"Really, it was a pretty neat thing. It was very-well put together," he said. "I think it was very well received and that the kids did benefit from it. A lot of different people came together for that."