OTTUMWA — All the hard work of the fall of 2019 is officially over for the Wapello County Board of Supervisors.
Because of changes to the state laws regarding all-terrain vehicle and utility-terrain vehicles, a county ordinance crafted almost three years ago really won't be part of the equation moving forward.
"We had an ordinance already that covered this, with some of the language the state uses, but what pretty much happens with our is that it's out the window," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "We worked on that for several months, worked with the dealers and public.
"But the state took it over now, so we don't really have much to say about it."
New laws and regulations regarding ATVs and UTVs went into effect July 1 when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill on the matter. Some of the biggest changes are a maximum speed limit of 35 mph, the requirement for operational headlights, etc., as well as those who operate them must be 18.
The county's ordinance did address many of the issues the new regulations outline, except it required someone at least 16 to have a valid driver's license to operate the vehicles. Also, anyone 18 or younger was required to pass an Iowa Department of Natural Resources ATV Education Course.
Now, all operators have to be 18.
"We're pretty much going by the state code now," Parker said. "But ours will be out the window."
The City of Ottumwa, which addressed the new regulations during last week's council meeting, has simple regulations. The vehicles can only operate on frozen ponds and not city streets, with a maximum speed of 15 mph. However, council member Marc Roe said they are going on city streets and way over the speed limit allowed.
The city will possibly look at a revision of the ordinance to meet the demand of the moment. Another part that could be added to the ordinance has to do with golf carts, which are popular in Wapello County, particularly in getting around in the smaller communities.
However, the county has jurisdiction for how the vehicles are operated on secondary roads.
"I don't think there are a lot of changes between the state code and our county code. I think so many of these counties kind of had similar (ordinances), and we looked at several different counties to kind of mirror those," supervisor Brian Morgan said.
"I think probably the biggest change is I think we're going to lose some money from licensing for permitting the state will take," he said. "Is the state doing this to help the ATV/UTV people, or is it a way to put some more money in the state coffers? Who knows?"
