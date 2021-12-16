OTTUMWA — It appears that Wapello County and the city of Ottumwa escaped the worst parts of Thursday's unprecedented storm.
That doesn't mean the area didn't go unscathed.
Most of the reports from the storm, which saw speeds of 70 to 80 mph in the early evening hours, were of downed power lines and a few poles. Some building damage was sustained in rural areas, but it could have been worse as a record-setting December day turned vicious in the evening.
"Wapello County got lucky, but some of our fellow counties weren't so lucky," county emergency manager Tim Richmond said on the Wapello County Emergency Management Facebook page early Thursday morning. "Work will continue over the next day or two on power lines."
Storm damage reports started to roll in as the Courier was going to press Wednesday, but at one point Wednesday evening, just over 4,000 customers in the county were without power; that number had been trimmed to just over 300 Thursday after daybreak. As of early afternoon, there were 126 Alliant Energy customers without power.
Many of the reports were of tree damage, specifically by Evans Middle School in Ottumwa, as well as a tree on a power line near Agency. There also was a report of a power outage at Ottumwa Regional Heath Center. A roof also was blown off at Valley Village trailer court, and a downed building was reported south of Ottumwa on 20th Street.
The highest wind speed in Ottumwa was record at Ottumwa Regional Airport, where a gust topped out at 82 mph. Once the storm went through, cold winds followed as temperatures, which were in the mid-70s and set a record-high Wednesday, dipped into the low 30s Thursday morning.
The storm started in the western Plains and quickly sped its way through the state, killing one person in eastern Iowa when a truck driver's semi overturned by the wind, according to the Associated Press.
One of the more unusual aspects of the wind and storms was a smoky smell that many residents reported. That smell was the result of fires in western and central Kansas, as the wind was blowing hard enough to push the odor into Iowa and Nebraska.
Emergency management is seeking damage assessments, and residents may fill out a form on the Wapello County EMA website at www.wapelloready.org.