OTTUMWA — The burn ban that has been in place in Wapello County, including Ottumwa, since Friday, will be lifted Tuesday at 8 a.m., the county emergency management department said Monday.
The ban went into effect until the state fire marshal's office determined that local conditions warrant lifting it. Area officials requested the ban because of windy and dry conditions making burning very hazardous.
Iowa Code Section 100.40 authorizes the State Fire Marshal to prohibit open burning upon request of the local emergency coordinator. Violation of the ban is a simple misdemeanor.
A burning ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces and barbecue grills for cooking purposes. Supervised controlled burns are allowed under the ban only by special permit issued by the fire chief.