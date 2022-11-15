OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors certified the results of the 2022 election during Tuesday's meeting, with no vote total changes to any candidates for local, state or statewide office.
However, a couple of winners were determined by a drawing at the trustee level since no one ran in those races and write-in votes were all that were tallied.
Both races in Agency Township were drawn from a bucket, with Cody Carter (township clerk) and Andy Brainard (trustee) elected. Brainard is filling a vacancy as a trustee.
Several other township races were determined by which candidate received the most write-in votes. In Green Township, Sarah Ziegler and Joshua Lopshire received the most write-in votes to serve as trustees, while Derek Ziegler was the top vote-getter for Green Township clerk, as he'll replace Bryan Ziegler, who was elected to the board of supervisors.
Ruston Zook and Anthony Bayless were elected as Highland Township trustees, while Julie Bayless, a write-in candidate, was voted to serve as the township's clerk. Ed McDowell and Mike Robertson both were elected as Keokuk Township trustees as they received the most write-in votes.
None of the votes changed in competitive races, with Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler claiming easy victories to give the supervisors a Republican majority beginning in January.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a resolution allowing Kenneth Boxx to bury his deceased wife on his property. State law does not require a person to be buried in a cemetery, but a county must receive an easement that grants someone access to the burial site.
"In my 24 years I think we have had three burials on farm property," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "I will also say he did not want her to be embalmed, so to do that, the law requires someone to be buried within 72 hours.
"We could not accomplish this easement work in 72 hours, so he paid for burying his wife at Shaul Cemetery. Once this is approved and recorded, he will have her dug up and placed on their farm."
• The supervisors also approved a tax abate for Iowa Myanmar Gospel Church on North Hancock Avenue. The church purchased the property in February, but was assessed taxes on the property of over $3,000. Churches are exempt from paying property taxes.
"This is kind of complicated," Parker said. "Since they bought the property, they would have to also pay the property taxes from the previous seven month. It's actually a church that JBS had been involved in for their people from a foreign country to have religious ceremonies there.
"So there's no question it would be used as a church for the whole year. We weren't aware of the previous part, so we erroneously taxed them. They're just asking that one year to be abated."
• The supervisors set a public hearing for Nov. 22 regarding the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge. According to figures from supervisor Wayne Huit, the total cost of the bridge and the labor is expected to be over $300,000. A fire was set to the bridge at the levee end over the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.