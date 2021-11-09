OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday certified results of local races that took place during last week's city-school election, and there were only minor changes.
The canvass of votes was the first tier of the process, with the second tier occurring next week as the county auditor's office receives results from neighboring counties regarding particular races.
However, the most high-profile local races did not see changes. For Ottumwa City Council, Sandra Pope was the highest vote-getter with 1,957 votes, followed by Doug McAntire (1,739) and Cara Galloway (1,589). Pope will take her oath of office for a four-year term during next Tuesday's meeting as she earned the most votes, and is taking over for an appointed seat. McAntire and Galloway will be sworn in in January.
The mayor's race did not change either, as Rick Johnson garnered 2,272 votes to become the city's next mayor. Rick Bick earned 1,026 votes.
There also were no changes for Ottumwa school board, as Jan Wetrich received the most votes (2,620), followed by Jeremy Weller (2,546) and Becky Ingle (2,463).
The bigger changes happened in neighboring communities, as write-in votes were separated out and one city council seat to fill a vacancy in Blakesburg had to be drawn by lot.
Blakesburg needed two candidates for full-term council seats, but no one ran for either. Among the 66 write-in votes, Kimberly Van Dorin and Jerry Van Dorin were selected as they received the most votes.
Also, no one ran to fill a vacancy on the council, and James Devers was drawn by lot for the seat as there were only 20 write-in votes cast.
In Kirkville, no one ran for mayor. Terry Robinson received 19 of 22 write-in votes and was certified as mayor. Also, to fill three seats on Kirkville's city council, John Fridley, Daniel McDonough and Jeremy Atkinson were the highest vote-getters among write-ins, and will join Karl Wilz and Mary McCollum, who secured seats on election day.
In reading the canvass totals, deputy auditor Danielle Weller mentioned the county would have to receive totals from other counties before certifying those results. Those included a district-director seat in the EBF school district, as well a race on the Cardinal school board. The final tally for Indian Hills Community College's bond referendum also will be given next week.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a $96,000 contract to Boulder Contracting of Grundy Center to remove debris near the Cliffland Road bridge, as county engineer Jeff Skalberg cited "a logjam" of debris in the Des Moines River.
• The supervisors also approved a pair of contracts for culverts on 30th Street and 155th Street, as both culverts failed because of a rain event June 25. The 155th Street culvert replacement will begin "ASAP," Skalberg said, though it will affect some landowners in the area.
"They (Iowa Bridge & Culvert) have to put in a workaround. It'll only be closed for a couple days, but they won't be there for a week, maybe two weeks total," he said. "They are to provide an access, but it might be limited on a few days."