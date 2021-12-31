Both the Ottumwa City Council and Wapello County Board of Supervisors will hold their first meeting of the year next week, with the supervisors meeting a day earlier than normal.
The city council will usher in big changes in leadership, with Rick Johnson presiding over his first meeting as mayor, as well as newly-elected council members Cara Galloway and Doug McAntire, and appointed member Russ Hull taking part in their first meeting.
The council agenda is fairly light, but the city isn't waiting to address a major topic going into the new year, breed-specific legislation regarding pit bull dogs in the city code.
In the consent agenda, the council is anticipated to approve Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers as the date, time and place for a public hearing to consider a request to remove the breed-specific legislation in reference to pit bulls as "dangerous animals."
Also in the consent agenda, it is anticipated that Kale Critchlow, Matthew Mahaffey and Yoshio Yo will be appointed probationary firefighters effective Jan. 30 as the city seeks to increase personnel in the fire department.
City administrator Philip Rath also will give a presentation from the Ottumwa Park and Recreation Foundation Inc. and the Ottumwa Community School District regarding proposed tennis court improvements, and the city's annual audit, for the year ending June 30, 2021, will be revealed.
There is also a resolution to allow the mayor to submit the Downtown Housing Grant application through the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Capitol Lofts Project.
The project would aid in addressing housing in the city by creating four new apartment units on the second floor of the Capitol Theater building. The cost of the project is totaled at approximately $1.3 million, with the potential grant bringing up to $300,000, and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, which owns the building, providing $700,000 in matching funds.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will spend much of their meeting on Monday re-appointing county department heads for 2022 as well as making other appointments and re-appointments as necessary. Also, they will appointing a chair and vice chair to their governing body.
Otherwise, the supervisors agenda is fairly light. They'll take up a vacancy on the Veterans Commission Board and fill that spot with Deb Fenton Roe. There are also three resolutions on the agenda, one for the disabled veterans homestead tax credit for 2021, a resolution to abate uncollectable proeprty taxes, and one to name depositories for the year.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.