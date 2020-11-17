OTTUMWA — At Tuesday's weekly meeting, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors voted to close all county buildings indefinitely to the public starting today due to COVID-19.
Later in the day, the city of Ottumwa decided to close its offices to the public beginning today.
With coronavirus cases rising sharply in the county, the courthouse will only be available by contacting the appropriate department. It was also decided all visitors and employees are required to wear masks in any county building.
County auditor Kelly Spurgeon expressed concern about people on the first floor waiting to get into magistrate court. Little to no social distancing occurs as people wait to go into the courtroom.
"We have like 15 to 20 people sitting in the lobby, so I just suggested to the Clerk of Court that they have somebody down at the door and provide a phone number for the people to call to say, 'I'm here at court. Here's my phone number," she said. "They were going to check into that."
Spurgeon also asked the supervisors about wearing masks, particularly county employees.
"That's fine with me," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "Sometimes, though, people aren't thinking and you jump up. I think we're losing sight of how critical this mask thing is. I know it's uncomfortable, but we have to emphasize it has to be worn."
Supervisor Wayne Huit said the bigger concern is employees, or the general public, bringing in the virus from the outside.
"The individuals could possibly bring it in from the outside," he said. "If they have their mask on, there's less chance of them passing it on to someone else."
Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Richmond agreed with Huit's assessment.
"Unfortunately I think that's what we're seeing with contact tracing. That's exactly what's happening," he said. "Most workplaces are doing a really good job of mitigation, but what happens on personal time is where we're finding commonly how it's spreading.
"That's why the governor called out specifically those types of events like wedding receptions and social gatherings," Richmond added. "That's what some of the contact tracing interviews have revealed."
Board chair Brian Morgan believed it was paramount for mask-wearing in the county buildings, particularly the courthouse, but said, "it's tough to keep a leash on someone when they're not there."
The Wapello Building, which houses the public health department, mental health services, motor vehicle department and other services, could leave its doors unlocked, but provide masks at a table at the entrance, though several offices would be locked. Visitors would be asked to reach out to their respective office before entering.
"What we have to do is make it easy for the public to understand," Parker said. "If we treat one building different, it leads to a lot of confusion."
Wapello County Sheriff's Office
The Wapello County Sheriff's Office also has new guidelines at the Law Enforcement Center, which are similar to when they were first enforced in March. In addition to heightened intake screening processes and taking additional sanitary precautions, the county jail has suspended all visitation except for attorney visits until further notice.
Deputies in the office may take reports by telephone when circumstances allow, but they are encouraged to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when talking to anyone in public.
Members of the public are encouraged to call the office at 641-684-4350, or the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661 before stopping in the building. The public doors will remain unlocked for access to the lobby, but doors to the jail visitation area and administrative offices will be locked. There are phones in the lobby entry area that can be used to call the dispatcher, jail and administrative offices.
Also, if the public needs a copy of an accident or incident report, they can be obtained by calling the respective department, and the report will be emailed, faxed or mailed.
For those wishing to carry a handgun, a person can print off the forms, fill them out and mail them to the sheriff's office. A colored copy of a photo ID, copy of training and a check or money order must be included.
City of Ottumwa
Access to city offices will be by appointment only, and the offices will re-open at the earliest date possible, at the advice of local, state and federal authorities.
The city plans to use its website and Facebook page to provide updates regarding the availability and access to public services. Residents are advised to call the city at 641-683-0600 or visit the city website for information regarding the status of operations and instructions on how to access services.