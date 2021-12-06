An agreement between both Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa is in place, and both are expected to approve the financing structure for the computer-aided dispatch system that will benefit both the sheriff's office and Ottumwa Police Department during today's meetings.
According to the cost breakdown of the CAD, which will tie in all emergency personnel into the same dispatch system, the city and county will share the costs in roughly a 50-50 split, with the county paying slightly more because of a civil license. The total cost of the software, hardware and licensing originally checked in at just over $600,000, but a $200,000 grant from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation and a $50,000 E911 grant cut the cost almost in half ($350,000).
Technically, the county will purchase the system, and the city's payments will go through the county, which will then pay CentralSquare, which designed the system. The agreement is part of a joint venture between the city, county and the joint E911 service board.
After the first year, the city, county and E911 will all pay one-third of the cost for maintenance and subscription fees.
The system is comprehensive, as it allows for mapping of law enforcement vehicles, contains jail information for both employees and inmates, and includes an overhaul of records information.
Ottumwa City Council
The council will also receive the third and final reading of the TIF ordinance as well as entertain a public hearing to approve the Bonita Avenue development agreement with Huegerich Construction on a three-building, 108-unit low- to- moderate housing development.
The revised development agreement calls for a 20-year TIF rebate to the developer, but only a 50% rebate instead of the original 100%. Under the revised agreement, all taxing entities would see revenue from the project the first year, and would not rebate more than $87,500 to the developer on an annual basis through June 1, 2044.
The developer, which has already begun construction on one building, said it could build one without the rebate. The agreement will allow it to build the other two. Also, the city has built into the Bonita Urban Renewal Plan financing for any repairs to streets, etc., that would be caused by the construction.
The proposed development has faced stiff opposition from residents in the Bonita area, as well as other areas of the city. The housing is expected to be used by several JBS employees as "transitional" housing. The company, which is Ottumwa's largest employer, has sought housing for employees instead of putting them in hotels, and was instrumental in bringing in the developer.
The city received another 489 signatures in Ottumwa for a petition against the new development agreement. Residents have argued the lack of government transparency, concerns about property values decreasing, increased traffic flows, overcrowding of Eisenhower Elementary School, sewer problems, etc., among reasons to sign the petition.
The council is also expected to approve a boost of staffing levels at the fire department by re-establishing three positions in the department. The city had to cut six fire firefighters in 2020 due to budget constraints.
Also, the council will be making an appointment to fill council member Bob Meyers's seat, which becomes open Dec. 31 after Meyers decided to resign. The appointee will serve the remainder of the term, and be up for re-election in 2023.
The city council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
In addition to the CAD agreement, the supervisors will approve an agreement with ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers (IMAGE).
The program, created by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ensures the county is compliant in preventing known hiring or continued employment of people no authorized to work in the country.
As part of the agreement, the county will enroll in the Department of Homeland Security's E-Verify program, as well as establish a hiring and employment eligibility program, among other duties.
The agreement lasts four years.
The supervisors also are expected to approve Tim Carnes as a full-time motorgrader in the Secondary Roads Department.
The supervisors' meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.