OTTUMWA — Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa are expected to enter an agreement for 2021 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funding during today's county board of supervisors meeting at the courthouse.
The agreement is part of a light agenda for the supervisors, but the agreement assists law enforcement for both entities when it comes to various programs. However, both the city and county will use the funding for the purchase of law enforcement equipment.
Other areas that could be covered by the funding are crime prevention education, prosecution, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness initiatives, etc.
According to the agreement, the city will be the financial administrator of funds that were awarded from the grant, a total of $19,839. The city will receive 85% of those funds, while the county will receive 15% ($2,976).
The supervisors are also expected to approve a personnel hire and change of employment. Alexis Agan will be approved as a correctional officer in the Wapello County Sheriff's Office to fill a vacant female corrections position in the jail. Also, Taylor Rodeffer will be approved as a full-time clerk from a part-time clerk position in the attorney's office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room, and will be live-streamed on the supervisors' YouTube channel.