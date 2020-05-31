OTTUMWA — After a very slow week COVID testing for Wapello County residents soared on Saturday, with 250 tests returned. The figure was the most ever for a single day and more than five times the highest number returned over the preceding week.
State figures show 8 percent of the tests came back positive. As of 11 a.m. Sunday the total for Wapello County was 588 cases. The Iowa Department of Public Health said 267 residents have recovered, the same figure given Saturday.
The ninth death of a Wapello County resident was reported by both state and local tracking, though the person died Friday. County officials say 537 residents have tested positive, while 346 have recovered. Eighteen people remain hospitalized.
The number of infections at local nursing homes has reached at least 133, with additional facilities believed to have had cases but not enough to reach the state’s threshold for reporting. The biggest area outbreak is at Crystal Heights Care Center, where 70 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Six have recovered.
Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia now has 41 cases, with 18 recoveries. Vista Woods Care Center in Ottumwa is at 22 cases and three recoveries.
The TestIowa site in Ottumwa opens Monday at Evans Middle School after moving from the parking lot at the Beach. You must still have a reference from testiowa.com in order to be tested.