OTTUMWA — Concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak have led Iowa Democrats to postpone all conventions, including the Wapello County convention scheduled for Saturday.
A statement from County Chairman Zach Simonson said the decision was driven by efforts to keep large numbers of people from gathering in one place.
“The most important thing right now is that we help contain the spread of this virus by following the state government’s direction to limit gatherings of more than 10 people,” he said.
The county conventions are the first step taken after the Iowa caucuses, when delegates selected at caucus precincts gather. Plans for rescheduling the conventions have not been announced.