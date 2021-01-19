OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a trio of bids during today's weekly meeting for upcoming projects, two of which pertain to the Law Enforcement Center.
Officials from both the city and county, who share the center, approached the board late last year to begin the process of submitting bids for precast wall repair and the replacement of two rooftop air conditioning units.
Regarding the air conditioning units, Winger Companies of Ottumwa will likely be awarded the contract after coming in the lowest bid among four contractors who were notified of the project. Two bids were received, with Winger's bid at $138,820, which is just over $40,000 under the engineer's estimated cost.
If the supervisors award the bid to Winger, contracts will be drawn up, which would then be approved by the supervisors, and work will begin.
Also, the county is expected to approve the bid for the precast wall repair from E &H Restoration LLC of Davenport at a cost of $172,268. The job will consist of recaulking precast joints, removal of rust spots with epoxy cement, cleaning all panels and remaining exterior of the building, etc.
For the project, six contractors were notified and two bids were received. The estimate for the project was $135,000, with the biggest different in price on the removal of rust stains.
The final bid approval will be for a culvert on 42nd Avenue over Chippewa Creek near Eldon. McCulley Culvert of Barnes City placed a bid of $391,833.50 for the project.
The county is also expected to appoint Rachel Fisher to fill a vacancy on the Wapello County Veterans Affairs Commission. Fisher would fill the remaining term of Marcia Weeks, whose resignation was approved last week.
The meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse, can be viewed live on the supervisors' YouTube page.
Ottumwa City Council
The city council, which meets at 5:30 p.m. today at City Hall, is expected to pass the purchase of just over $9 million in general obligation loan notes to affect just about every aspect of the city's landscape.
The bonds would cover equipping the police and fire departments, acquisition, restoration or demolition of buildings, repairs for streets, sidewalks, sewers, street lighting, etc., as well as improvements to city parks, improvements at the Ottumwa Regional Airport, as well as refinancing 10-year-old loans to a lower interest rate.
Also, the city will likely pass the purchase of $1.4 million in bonds to fund projects necessary for the health and welfare of citizens, such as the Health Neighbors Program, equipping the parks department and improvements and renovations to Bridge View Center, as well as costs for improvements to City Hall, fire stations, the police station, swimming pools and recreation areas, including The Beach Ottumwa.
The Planning and Zoning Department also will ask the council for permission to pursue one of Iowa's Rural Heritage Revitalization Grants for the old First National Bank building at 131 E. Main St. The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was abandoned by a previous owner. The State Historic Preservation Office, which oversees the grants, offers up to $125,000 for revitalization.
If awarded a grant, it would go toward stabilization of a terra cotta exterior as well as eliminating asbestos in the building. The grant would require a 30% cash match, but the expectation is that the sale of the property would recover the city's investment in the project.
The city council meeting will be live on the city's YouTube page.