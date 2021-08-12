OTTUMWA — During Tuesday's weekly meeting, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors discussed the expectation of extending its current contract with Indian Hills Community College to provide services for the Eighth Judicial District.
The county pursued a contract with the college last month because elevator replacement in the courthouse made all courtrooms except for magistrate court unavailable for about a month. The contract was to end Friday, but will need to be extended, supervisor Brian Morgan said.
"It sounds like the elevator is near completion," he said. "Hills said we can stay out there, but they have classes starting on the 30th. So they would like to see us out of their building by the 26th."
Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said there was still some work that needed to be done in the pit of the elevator shaft, and lights run up to the fifth floor. She said she sent an email to court administrators stating the county had to be out of the college's facilities by the 26th.
Under the contract, Indian Hills provided five classrooms for the court to use, but gave the county a discounted rate on rent for the facilities.
"I'd been emailing back and forth with the engineer on this, and they said they couldn't be here until the 30th, but we needed them to be in there and finish it up on the 27th," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "I think that after all we went through, if we can't get it done until the 30th, that they could cancel court for one day, just so we could get everything ready."
"It would be ideal if they came in before the 27th because then you have to get the inspector to come in," Spurgeon said. "It'd probably take a day for them to come, so it wouldn't be open on the 30th if they finished up on the 27th."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved for the county attorney's office to create an additional Clerk 1 position to help expedite the process of discovery for defense attorneys.
"My goal to get my timeline from about 2 1/2 months on the long end to maybe two weeks to get discovery out to attorneys from the point they requested to when they receive it," county attorney Reuben Neff said. "Currently we have a part-time clerk that handles all discovery. This is to increase that part-time position to a full-time position so the person working discovery has a full day's timeline to provide that."
Neff pointed out his office is under budget because there is no longer a deputy attorney, even though he said he wanted to add another attorney in the future based on what the budget circumstances dictate.
"We do monitor your suggestions and they have turned out well," Parker said. "And we're keeping people, so I wouldn't object to this. But keep us updated because if it's not working out like we thought, we don't just want to create another position just to be there."
"Anytime you add positions you have to deal with changes in dynamics," Neff said. "So I don't think we want to add any positions that aren't necessary and have someone that doesn't have to do distracting the other folks."